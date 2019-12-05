CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Bill Goodman, first year



Last season: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Lauren Jordan, sr., G/F; Lillie Singleton, so., G; Jillian Lizotte, jr., C; Julia Kratzer, so., PG

Outlook: Goodman returns to coaching after a one-year absence and looks to add stability to a program that has had four coaches in four years. Jordan is one of the best players in the league and Lizotte, a 5-11 center who transferred from Sanford, is a strong inside presence. The Stags will be tough defensively and look to score in transition.

DEERING

Coach: Mike Murphy, 15th year



Last season: 6-15, lost in regional final



Returning starters: 1



Impact players: Elizabeth Drelich, sr., F; Gloria Muka, jr., F; Charlene Butera, sr., G; Madison Alves, sr., PG; Livia Serappa, sr., F



Outlook: The Rams have only one starter returning, but as always, they will be tough defensively. The question is whether Murphy can find consistent scorers. He’ll play all 10 players on the roster, looking to find the right combinations. “A lot of these kids played in minor roles last year,” he said. “Now is their chance to do their own thing.”

PORTLAND

Coach: Gerry Corcoran, fourth year



Last season: 10-10, lost in regional semifinal



Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Gemima Motema, jr., G; Amanda Kabantu, jr., G; Davina Kabantu, jr., F; Kiera Eubanks, sr., F/C; Mia Kelly, so., G; Liz Yugu, so., G; Lina Wakati, so., G; Naulissa Tiza, so., G



Outlook: Injuries derailed the Bulldogs last year. Now they’re healthy and should be one of the best teams in Class AA. Motema is a dynamic scorer who keeps the pressure on all over the court. Portland will attack the basket, but needs to develop an outside scoring threat. It will often play four guards to keep pressure on opponents.

WINDHAM

Coach: Brody Artes, eighth year



Last season: 10-9, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Hannah Talon, sr., G; Sarah Talon, so., G; Lexi Hirning, jr., G; Carley Morey, so., G; Destiny Potter, so., G



Outlook: The Eagles are an intriguing group. They’re a guard-oriented team that will look to push the tempo all over the court. Hannah Talon was having a great season until she suffered a season-ending knee injury last December. She’s healthy now and ready to lead a young group. Sarah Talon is one of the top young players in the SMAA.



CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: Scott Regan, sixth year



Last season: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal



Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Emma Abbott, sr., G; Lexi Theberge, sr., G; Avianna Rath, sr., G/F; Emily Bartash, jr., C



Outlook: The Scots return nine players from last year but are relatively young, with seven sophomores and freshmen. The senior leadership of Abbott, Theberge and Rath will be important. Bartash, at 6-foot-5, provides a strong presence inside. If the younger players develop, this could be a team to watch come February.



GORHAM

Coach: Laughn Berthiaume, 13th year



Last season: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal



Returning starters: 2



Impact players: Olivia Michaud, jr., PG; Adele Nadeau, jr., G/F; Jacqui Hamilton, sr.. F/C

Outlook: Standout Mackenzie Holmes graduated, but the Rams have nine players back from last year and could make another long playoff run. Berthiaume said he will play 10 players regularly to keep the pace high and the pressure tight. Hamilton is a strong inside presence who can also step out to make a jumper. Nadeau and Michaud are third-year starters.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Chris Aube, third year



Last season: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Marissa Holt, jr., PG; Grace Frechette, jr., F; Emily Jacobs, so., G; Micaela Jacobs, so., G; Hannah Samson, so., F/C; Mary Duffy, so., G; Satyra Duong, jr., G

Outlook: The Mustangs are young, but many of their players gained experience last year. It’s now a matter of them stepping into leading roles. Aube plans on playing nine to 10 players to keep the tempo high and make it a full-court game. Holt is becoming one of the better point guards in the SMAA and Samson is developing into a scorer.

NOBLE

Coach: Matthew Reid, third year



Last season: 10-9, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 4



Impact players: Amy Fleming, sr., G; Raegan Kelly, sr., G; Liz Hamel, sr., F; Tori Exel, jr., F; Olivia Howard, so., G; Hannah Drew, fr., G/F



Outlook: This is an intriguing team. Fleming, a second-team all-SMAA pick last year, and Kelly are fourth-year starters. Hamel and Exel, who suffered a knee injury in the quarterfinal loss last year, bring toughness to the inside game. Howard and Drew also will be key players. Noble will be tough defensively. If the offense comes along, the Knights could be dangerous.



SANFORD

Coach: Rossie Lontine-Kearson, third year



Last season: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Paige Cote, sr., C; Samya Santiague, sr., PG; Hope Tarbox, sr., G; Riley Hebler, fr., G; Tori Parker, so., F; Abby Toothaker, jr., F

Outlook: The Spartans could make a run in the tournament. In Cote, who is bound for UNH, Sanford has perhaps the best post player in the region. Santiague and Tarbox are going to frustrate a lot of people with their on-the-ball defense. Hebler will surprise some people. Sanford will need to find someone to consistently put up points.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Mike Giordano, seventh year



Last season: 19-3, lost in state final



Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Madison Blanche, sr., PG; Bella Dickinson, sr., G; Kayla Conley, jr., F; Una Djuranovic, so., G; Elisabeth LeFebvre, so., F/C; Lindsey Fiorillo, so., F

Outlook: The defending regional champs lost standout guard Julia Freeman for the season to a knee injury, but they should contend for the title again. The Red Storm are always one of the top defensive teams, forcing turnovers or bad shots that lead to easy baskets. Blanche is a four-year starter who makes few mistakes. Dickinson and Conley are dangerous shooters.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Lynne Hasson, seventh year



Last season: 19-2, lost in regional final



Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Maggie Whitmore, sr., G/F; Kaleisha Towle, sr., F/C; Ashlee Aceto, sr., G; Maria Degifico, jr., PG; Hylah Owen, so., F; Julie Coyne, so., G; Nevaeh Bello, fr., G

Outlook: In Whitmore, South Portland has one of the most versatile players in the state. Everything starts with her. But the Red Riots are balanced. The 6-2 Towle runs the fast break as well as any inside player around. Aceto and Degifico are tremendous defenders on the perimeter. This is an unselfish team, always looking for the open player.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Eric Marston, 10th year



Last season: 4-15, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Amanda Bogardus, sr., G; Grace Mears, jr., F; Alexis Sanders, sr., F; Mikenzie Melendez, so., G; Destiny Keohan, sr., F; Julia Michaud, sr., PG; Olivia Paradis, sr., G

Outlook: The Trojans always play hard defense, but it’s the offense that has to come around. Marston hopes to turn some of that pressure defense into transition points, something the Trojans have been unable to do the last few seasons. Instead of playing a half-court game, they’ll look to speed things up.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Kim Kuhn, fourth year



Last season: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Audrey Bowman, sr., PG; Kaylen Krul, sr., G; Grace O’Connell, sr., G; Ella Powers, so., G; Tessa Whitley, so., F/G; Mila Bonometti, so., C

Outlook: The Windjammers are looking to go at least one step farther than they did a year ago. They have good players on the perimeter and the 6-foot Bonometti is improving in the post, giving Camden Hills nice balance. With three sophomores playing prominent roles, this is a team that should improve as the season progresses.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Ryan McNelly, fourth year



Last season: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Kayla Donlin, sr., F; Sadie Cohen, sr., F; Abby Lash, jr., G; Alyssa Creamer, so., G; Autumn Ripley, so., G; Zaniah Puchalski, so., G



Outlook: After back-to-back quarterfinal finishes, the Panthers are looking to do more this year. They have a blend of experienced starters (Donlin, Cohen and Lash) and young talent (Creamer, Ripley and Puchalski). They need to cut back on turnovers and work to keep the game at their tempo.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Katie Herbine, fourth year



Last season: 4-14



Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Megan Mourmouras, sr., G; Cori Cote, sr., F; Chantelle Bouchard, so., F; Lexi Libby, so., PG



Outlook: Gone is Gracie Martin and her explosive offense. But the Tigers have some younger players ready fill the void. They’ll play an uptempo game, looking to pressure defensively and create points off turnovers. Mourmouras and Cote will provide leadership, while Bouchard and Libby bring athleticism and keen court sense.



BRUNSWICK

Coach: Sam Farrell, 10th year



Last season: 19-2, lost in regional final



Returning starters: 2



Impact players: Lexi Guptill, sr., F; Logan Brown, so., G; Kendahl Dow, jr., F



Outlook: After three highly successful seasons, the Dragons enter this year lacking a lot of on-court experience. Still, Farrell sees a lot to like in this group, especially its work ethic and desire to improve. Brunswick may not have the star power it’s had recently, but it should still be a competitive team, especially later in the season.



FALMOUTH

Coach: Dawn Armandi, third year



Last season: 2-16



Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Allie Cunningham, jr., PG; Lauren Welch, jr., G/F; Cameron Birks, jr., G; Anna Turgeon, fr., F/C; Sloane Ginevan, fr., G/PG

Outlook: Armandi returns after a year’s absence and takes over a young team with no seniors and just three juniors. There is some young talent among the freshmen that has Armandi excited. Look for the Yachtsmen to play a pressure defense that could lead to easy transition baskets.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Coreen Eccleston, third year



Last season: 5-15, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 4



Impact players: Merys Carty, sr., PG; Maddie Darling, sr., C; Kaylee Emery, sr., G/F; Sierra Lyman, sr., F; Kayrin Johnson, jr., G; Brooke Emery, so., G; Camden Jones, so., G



Outlook: After going winless two years ago, the Raiders made it to the quarterfinals last year. Now they look to improve even more. With four starters back, Fryeburg has plenty of experience and a firm grasp of what it wants to do. Look for an uptempo, in-your-face game by the Raiders. This could be a team to watch late in the season.



GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Mike Andreasen, ninth year



Last season: 20-2, won Class B state championship



Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Jordan Grant, sr., F; Mady West, sr., G; Eliza Hotham, sr., F; Samantha Fortin, sr., F; Abbey Michaud, sr., G

Outlook: The Patriots, who move up to Class A this year, have been hit hard by injuries already, with four players sidelined. West, the point guard, suffered a broken ankle in soccer and will be out until January. Still, the Patriots should be competitive. They always play stifling defense. And in Grant, they have one of the best players in the WMC.

GREELY

Coach: Todd Flaherty, fourth year



Last season: 22-0, won Class A state championship



Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Brooke Obar, sr., G/F; Camille Clement, jr., G; Katie Fitzpatrick, sr., G/F; Molly Obar, jr., F; Chelsea Gravier, so., PG



Outlook: The Rangers have won back-to-back state titles and 38 consecutive games. Anna DeWolfe has graduated, but Greely returns two of the top players in the state in Brooke Obar and Clement. Fitzpatrick adds talent and experience. Molly Obar is improved offensively and Gravier, a transfer from Falmouth, brings leadership to the point.



KENNEBUNK

Coach: Rob Sullivan, 24th year



Last season: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal



Returning starters: 4



Impact players: Emily Archibald, jr., G/F/C; Alaina Schatzabel, sr., G/F; Isabelle Okwuosa, sr., F/C; Emily Hogue, sr., G; Ellen Neale, sr., G



Outlook: This is the season the Rams have been building for. In the 6-foot-2 Archibald, the Rams have one of the top players in the state, someone capable of winning a game with her scoring, passing, rebounding or defense. In all, the Rams have four returning seniors. Defense is a priority. Kennebunk will be a team to watch.



MARSHWOOD

Coach: Steve Freeman, fourth year



Last season: 15-5, lost in regional semifinal



Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Casey Perry, sr., F; Angelina Bisson, sr., PG; Kayla Goodwin, sr., F; Lexi McGee, jr., G/F; Rori Coomey, jr., G; Sophie Mitchell, so., F; Abby LeBlanc, so., F



Outlook: Even though the Hawks graduated 13 seniors from last year, hopes are high. They may not be as deep as they were a year ago, but they will return Perry, a 5-11 forward who missed much of last year because of shoulder surgery. She provides tough inside play. Bisson and Goodwin are among the best players in the SMAA.



MORSE

Coach: Jeannine Paradis, first year



Last season: 0-18



Returning starters: 2



Impact players: Dory Kulis, sr., F; Julia Goddard, jr., G; Mary LaRochelle, jr., F; Brook Kulis, jr., F; Kaylee Creamer, so., PG



Outlook: Paradis brings plenty of winning experience to the Shipbuilders, having coached at both Mt. Blue and Maranacook (where she led the Black Bears to their first regional title in 2015). Paradis likes what she has seen from the Shipbuilders in terms of growth. Morse will be strong defensively and look to limit its turnovers.



MT. ARARAT

Coach: Julie Petrie, first year



Last season: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 1



Impact players: Kyla Greenleaf, sr., PG; Theresa Breed, sr. C/F; Lauren Magno, jr., G; Elsa Daulerio, so., C; Reese Turcotte, sr., G; Alexa Eaton, sr., G/F; Eliza Libby, jr., G; Jaden Lohr, jr., F



Outlook: Petrie comes over after serving as the head coach at Lisbon for the last eight years, bringing an uptempo, high-energy style. Greenleaf, a first-team KVAC South selection last year, will set the tone offensively and defensively. Breed and the 6-foot Daulerio provide a nice inside combination. Defensively, the Eagles will be tough.



WESTBROOK

Coach: Diana Manduca, third year



Last season: 4-14



Returning starters: 2



Impact players: Quincey Lyden, sr., PG; Libby Cole, sr., C; Ariana Alcide, jr., F; Sarah Muka, so., G; Natalie LaBrie, fr., G; Jordan Fuller, sr., G; Jodi Sinnett, sr., F; Sydney Mullet, sr., F



Outlook: The Blazes are looking to continue their development. Lyden is an experienced point guard who can direct the offense, and Cole is a defensive stalwart inside. A key for Westbrook will be to limit turnovers and not give opponents extra possessions. The Blazes should improve throughout the season.



YORK

Coach: Jess Stacy, first year



Last season: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal



Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Nina Howe, sr., PG; Emily Rainforth, so., F/G; Rose Pavuk, so., G; Clara Pavuk, so., G; Kristen Leroux, jr., F; Ava Giacobba, so., G

Outlook: Stacy takes over one of the top programs in York County, a perennial playoff contender. The Wildcats don’t have a lot of size, but they are athletic and fast. Look for a lot of pressure defense and transition offense. Howe, a four-year starter, is the catalyst, and Rainforth proved last year she can handle a big role.

CLASS B NORTH



OCEANSIDE

Coach: Matt Breen, first year

Last season: 7-12, lost in Class B North prelim

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Molly Gould, sr., F; Grace Woodman, jr., G; Kacy Daggett, jr., C

Outlook: This is a young roster, with only one senior, but Gould and Woodman are returning starters, and Daggett also has some starting experience. Breen, formerly the Oceanside boys’ coach, expects growing pains early while working four freshman into his system.

CLASS B SOUTH



CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Christine Casterella, 13th year

Last season: 9-11, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Isabel Berman, sr., G; Karli Chapin, sr., G; Alison Gerety, jr., F; Emily Goulding, jr., F; Emily Supple, so., PG

Outlook: Berman, the top returning scorer, and Chapin are four-year starters and will lead a team that lost eight seniors from last season. Casterella says athleticism is the biggest strength for a team that needs to develop more scoring options.

FREEPORT

Coach: Seth Farrington, second year

Last season: 16-5, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 5

Impact players: Caroline Smith, sr., G; Rachel Wall, jr., F; Catriona Gould, sr., G; Mason Baker-Schlendering, so., C; Hannah Spaulding, sr., G; Hannah Groves, jr., C

Outlook: Farrington is rightfully excited about his team, which reached the Class B South final last season and has everyone back. Smith averaged more than 18 points per game last year, Wall was also a double-figure scorer, and Gould is a good all-around player. With defending state champion Gray-New Gloucester having moved up to Class A, Freeport is the preseason favorite to succeed the Patriots.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Paul True, 16th year

Last season: 6-12

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Shauna Hancock, jr., G; Liz Smith, so., F; Elle Hall, so., F; Shelby Sheldrick, so., G

Outlook: The Lakers are coming off a rare down season in which they missed the Class B South tournament. It’s still a young roster, but three returning starters, led by Hancock, give Coach True a solid foundation for rebuilding.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Kevin Feltis, eighth year

Last season: 9-10, lost in Class A South quarterfinals

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Grace Houghton, so., PG; Payson Kaler, so., G/F; Eleanor Mathews, sr., G; Madison York, jr., G

Outlook: Feltis says the Eagles will be a small but quick team that will look to push the tempo both offensively and defensively. They’ll be hurt by the loss of Elizabeth Ober, a 6-foot junior center, to an ACL injury, but the move down from Class A could benefit the Eagles.

POLAND

Coach: Tim Dolley, third year

Last season: 4-14

Returning starters: 5

Impact players: Allie Ferland, so., PG; Sophie Vallee, sr., F

Outlook: After back-to-back trips to the Class B South semifinals, the Knights missed the regional tournament last season for the first time since 2013. With all five starters returning, however, prospects look good for climbing back into playoff contention.

WELLS

Coach: Don Abbott, 14th year

Last season: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Franny Ramsdell, sr., G; Grace Ramsdell, so., F; Mallory Aromando, jr., G; Meredith Bogue, sr., F; Grace Boucher, so., PG; Logan Bedell, sr., C

Outlook: The Warriors have two of the Western Maine Conference’s top players in Franny Ramsdell, who averaged 14.2 points per game last season, and Grace Ramsdell, who averaged 10 points and led the WMC with 11.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. The starting lineup looks solid, but Wells will need to develop some depth.

YARMOUTH

Coach: David Cousins, second year

Last season: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Hope Olson, sr., F; Adriana Whitlock, sr., G; Margaret McNeil, jr., F; Calin McGonagle, jr., G; Katelyn D’Appolonia, so., G

Outlook: The Clippers are looking to build on a season in which they surpassed expectations, and with four returning starters, there’s optimism that they’ll again be one of the top teams in Class B South. It won’t be easy to match last year’s record because of a schedule that includes several good Class A opponents, but that should prepare Yarmouth well for the postseason.

CLASS C SOUTH



BOOTHBAY

Coach: Brian Blethen, third year

Last season: 22-0, won Class C state title

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Chloe Arsenault, sr., G; Glory Blethen, jr., F; Madison Falkingham, sr., G; Kylie Brown, jr., F

Outlook: The Seahawks lost one of the state’s best players in Faith Blethen, who’s now starting for George Washington University, but the rest of the starting lineup returns. Blethen’s sister, Glory Blethen is also an outstanding player, and Arsenault and Brown were Mountain Valley Conference honorable mention selections last year. Look for the Seahawks to contend for another title.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Tom Robinson, second year

Last season: 16-5, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Serena Mower, sr., PG; Katie Larson, sr., G; Carly Downey, sr., F; Angel Huntsman, fr., G

Outlook: Mower, a WMC Class C first-time all-star, and Larson are the only returning players with substantial experience. There’s an influx of new talent, with three transfers and three freshmen expected to be in the rotation, but it’ll be difficult to match last year’s run to the regional final.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Dean Plante, 17th year

Last season: 12-8, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Maggie Strohm, sr., C; Zoe Young, sr., G; Shani Plante, jr., G; Julia Clark, jr., F; Elise MacNair, fr., G

Outlook: The Seagulls have a strong foundation, with four returning starters. Plante says his team will try to take advantage of its athleticism on both ends of the floor. This is a team that could make a postseason run.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Laura Landry, third year

Last season: 5-13

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: The coach declined to single out individuals.

Outlook: The Hawks return seven players, including two starters, and Landry is expecting contributions from all of them. She is looking for improvement throughout the season. Sacopee Valley moves down to Class C this year, which could benefit the Hawks.



TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Scott Blake, seventh year

Last season: 8-12, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Jennifer McCluskey, jr., G; Addy Hale, jr., PG; Marlee Sumsion, sr., C; Hannah Thorsen, fr., F

Outlook: With a mix of experience, promising newcomers and height, Blake expects this to be his best team in his seven-year tenure. The Rangers return four starters and their top reserve – including last season’s four leading scorers – and add three freshman who could make an immediate impact. Sumsion (6-foot-1), Thorsen (6-1) and freshman Gracie Salema (6-3) give the team an abundance of height.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Andrew Leach, first year

Last season: 1-16

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Anna Louise Wildes, sr., G/F; Sophie Aronson, sr., F; Kilee Sherry, jr., G; Margaret Ojut, so., F/C

Outlook: The Flyers were more competitive last season than their record might suggest, and improvement is likely. Leach says the team’s foundation will be defense and movement.

WISCASSET

Coach: Tom Philbrick, second year

Last season: 0-18

Returning starters: 3



Impact players: Kateleen Trask, sr., G/F; Zoe Waltz, jr., G; Brianna Colson, so., PG; Kylie Peoples, jr., F; Emily Richardson, jr., F/C; Madison Carrier, so., F; Natalie Potter, sr., G

Outlook: Philbrick, who formally coached at Mt. Blue, sees much improvement from a year ago as he tries to rebuild the Wolverines’ program. This year’s team has some depth that it lacked in the past, along with some improved fundamentals. Wiscasset has some experience. Now Philbrick said the players have to learn how to win.



CLASS D

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Josh Dayen, seventh year

Last season: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Emily Rojas,sr., F; Paige Tyson, fr., G; Eliana Tardiff, so., F; Regence Sandy, jr., C

Outlook: This will be a growing year for the Breakers, building towards a strong 2020-21 season.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Charlie Johnson, 17th year

Last season: 2-17, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Caitlyn Jandreau, so., F

Outlook: Jandreau is the top returning player for a team that has been battling injuries during the preseason and lacks much depth. There’s just one senior on the roster, and a couple of eight-graders will need to make immediate contributions.

