I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart to find out that there was a homeless man in Brunswick, Russell Williams, who died sleeping by the train tracks while waiting for housing. Russell Williams had recently received a housing voucher but because you only have 60 days to find housing, he was not able to find a place in time.

I do believe that the state of Maine needs to start worrying about our own people before helping people from other countries. I can’t believe that those coming into our country are getting handed everything they need but our own country’s men and women are struggling. Our children, veterans and elderly go without food, shelter and help from the system that is failing them miserably.

I can’t believe that there aren’t others who feel the same way I do. I would love to hear others reach out like I have. Maybe if our state representatives see that so many people feel this way, they will finally do the right thing. Hopefully this will happen before we have another Mainer who dies out in this horrid winter weather.

Please, Mainers, let the government of our state know how disenchanted you are about this issue. Our homeless deserve it, especially our children, veterans and elderly.

Lisa Dobson

Brunswick

