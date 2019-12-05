This is just a follow-up about the Nov. 27 Press Herald story “Exactly 150 years after Sebago Lake water arrived in Portland, focus is still on keeping it clean.”

The city of Portland is also on sea level, just like South Portland. The water pressure on fire hydrants on Summit Street in Portland is 40 pounds.

The fire captain in South Portland who’s quoted in the story (Robb Couture) needs to check the water pressure on fire hydrants on Meeting House Hill and in Thornton Heights. He may need those firetruck pumps after all.

Harold Boothby

retired firefighter, Portland Fire Department

South Portland

