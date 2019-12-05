FREEPORT — The Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors is looking to fill an unexpected vacancy after the resignation of board member Lindsay Sterling.

Sterling, who unseated incumbent chairman Nelson Larkins in 2014, ran because she felt morale in the district was low, according to the Forecaster. She was reelected in 2017, and Chairwoman Michelle Ritcheson said at the time that Sterling “brings great energy and some good perspective to our discussions.”

Sterling issued her resignation Nov. 22 with a “heavy heart,” and said her family was moving to California later this month.

“It has been an honor to serve on the school board,” she wrote in her letter to Ritcheson and Superintendent of Schools Becky Foley. “I cherish this community, will miss it dearly, and wish each of its members the very best.”

Her last meeting is Dec. 11.

The Freeport Town Council is now seeking letters of interest from residents who would like to be considered for the role. The term runs until November 2020. Letters should include a brief background on qualifications and an explanation of interest, according to an email from Johanna Hanselman, general assistance administrator in Freeport.

Candidates will also be expected to attend the Dec. 17 town council meeting and be prepared to answer questions.

RSU 5 includes the towns of Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

Letters of interest should be sent to Town Clerk Christine Wolfe at [email protected] or dropped off at the town offices at 30 Main St.

