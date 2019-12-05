NEW HIRES

Lena Minervino joined the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in Maine as the development director responsible for the Southern Maine Heart Walk and Central Maine Heart Walk.

Minervino comes to the association from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northern New England, where she served as the development director.

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors hired Erin Chenard as a client services assistant in its Brunswick office.

Chenard brings several years of business experience to the firm.

OTLECO has hired Patrick Bellis as a technical support technician in the company’s Bangor office.

Bellis, of Hancock, worked previously at DemarcTech as a wireless networking equipment technician.

Anna Waldman joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader as new agent at its Auburn location.

Waldman previously worked at MidCoast Pulmonology in Brunswick.

She brings 41 years of experience as a respiratory therapist. She lives in Minot.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Skelton Taintor & Abbott shareholder Jim Pross was appointed to the City of Auburn’s Ethics Panel.

Pross joins the five-member panel for a three-year term. His practice areas include real estate, landlord/tenant, municipal and government law, Social Security disability and employment law.

Timothy Baum, M.D., and Robin Noble, M.D., were elected to InterMed’s board of directors.

Baum is an internist and one of InterMed’s founding members.

Noble, a gynecologist in the Women’s Health department, joined InterMed in 2001.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Stacey Young, assistant vice president of retail services at University Credit Union, recently completed the intensive three-year Credit Union National Association Management School executive education program for credit union leaders.

Young, who joined the credit union in 2012, is a 26-year veteran of the financial services industry. She has held nearly every position possible in retail banking, working her way from the teller line to loan officer to branch manager. She lives in Bangor.

GENERAL

Bernstein Shur, Pierce Atwood and Verrill Dana joined forces with the University of Maine School of Law to launch the Maine Diversity Summer Associate Program.

The six first-year law students accepted to the program will have the opportunity to experience legal practice and life in Maine, participate in professional development programs, and build their social and business networks within the three firms and the larger legal community.

Applications for the program will be accepted starting Dec. 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: