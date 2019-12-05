Arrests

Terry R. Brown, 54, of Buck Street in Gorham, on Nov. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Najma Abdullahi Ali, 27, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on Nov. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and two warrants, on Main Street.

Krysandra Twitty, 28, of Lincoln Street, on Nov. 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Allen F. Terroni, 30, of Hollis, on Nov. 25 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Warren Avenue.

A juvenile, 17, on Nov. 25 on a charge of assault, on Stroudwater Street.

Susan E. Murphy, 59, of Austin Street, on Nov. 27 on a warrant, on Austin Street.

Justine Rae-Anne Jordan-Carland, 22, of Scarborough, on Nov. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Church Street.

Willie Nelson Banks, 37, of Cumberland Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal trespass and a warrant, on Park Road.

Melissa J. Staples, 27, of Cumberland Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, on Park Road.

Walter E. Hatfield, 65, of Bridge Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of burglary and probation violation, on Spring Street.

Alicia M. Santamore, of Saco Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and four warrants, on Saco Street.

Ryan Cruz, of Saco Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Russell C. Jay, 59, of Saco Street, on Nov. 29 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Daniel R. Chesley, 30, of West Pleasant Street, on Nov. 30 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Prospect Street.

Ernest W. Dubeau, 36, of Hollis, on Nov. 30 on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, on Larrabee Road.

Nicholas Scott Currier, 32, of Winslow Street, on Nov. 30 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Landu Mbela Fabio, 40, of Westbrook, on Nov. 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault, domestic assault terrorizing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Matthew L. Balben, 42, of High Street, on Dec. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Joseph M. Bergeron, 40, of Portland, on Dec. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, on Main Street.

Cody J. Bennett, 32, of High Street in Portland, on Dec. 1 on two warrants, on Main Street.

Summonses

Owen A. March, 19, of Windham, on Nov. 20 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Spring Street.

Karey R. Joy, 64, of Portland, on Nov. 21 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Cumberland Street.

Benjamin L. Grubb, 28, of Chase Hill Drive, on Nov. 21 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Cumberland Street.

James A. Nicholas, 61, of Portland, on Nov. 24 on a charge of exceeding speed limit by 30 mph or more, on Larrabee Road.

Sarah Baker, 28, of Brown Street, on Nov. 24 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 15, on Nov. 24 on a charge of criminal mischief, on Central Street.

A juvenile, 13, on Nov. 24 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Central Street.

Meaghan L. Ross, 35, of Brown Street, on Nov. 25 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Brown Street.

Melanie D. Fogarty, 54, of Saco Street, on Nov. 25 on a charge of assault, on Saco Street.

Rikki L. Wellines, 39, of Saco Street, on Nov. 27 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Main Street.

