BRUNSWICK — Four Bowdoin women’s hockey players scored their first collegiate goals in a 7-0 win over visiting Anna Maria on Wednesday evening.

The Polar Bears climbed to 4-2-1. The Amcats fell to 1-7-1.

After dominating the first period, Bowdoin finally broke through in the final two minutes. Angelina Joyce took a hard shot on pads, but the bid was denied, and Joyce followed her shut to try and bury the rebound. Zoe Wilson stepped in and poked home her first collegiate goal.

The Polar Bears quickly doubled their lead in the second period, scoring 1:41 into action. Tala Glass blasted a close range shot from the left post with Joyce cleaning up the rebound on the far side.

Gabrielle Ohanesian made a highlight-reel save later in the period, gloving an opposite post one-timer off the stick of Meg Galanos.

On the power play, Bowdoin made it 3-0 with 3:49 remaining in the frame. Glass ripped a shot from the high slot and Katie Leininger directed the puck to Joyce on the right post. Joyce pressured pads on multiple rebounds and the puck kicked far left post where Brett Stoddard finished it off for her first collegiate goal.

Just under four minutes into the third, Emma Adrain skated along the back boards and fed Jess Cloutier on the edge of the crease. Cloutier one-timed a shot past Ohanesian.

Adrain dished out her second helper of the game two minutes later, this time feeding Katie Leininger. Leininger walked off the left boards and into the near circle. The senior wristed a shot short side.

Elly Whitmore joined the group of first-time scorers with a power play tally at 13:52, tipping a shot from Izzi Stoddard.

Kathryn Kester also had her first goal as a Polar Bear, scoring off a rebound with 3:03 to play.

Ohanesian made 43 saves for the Amcats.

In her first start in net, Meagan Miranda earned the six save shutout.

Bowdoin went 2-for-3 on the power play and stayed out of the box, taking no penalties.

The Polar Bears play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at USM.

