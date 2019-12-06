BRUNSWICK— The Bowdoin College ice hockey teams will host their annual “Skate With the Polar Bears” food drive immediately following the men’s ice hockey game on Saturday vs. Tufts University.

The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start and the open skate will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m., following the contest and clearing of the ice.

Admission to the open skate is one non-perishable food item or paper product to be donated to the local food bank. The free skate is open to all ages. Children are encouraged to bring a protective helmet and a marker to get autographs from their favorite Polar Bears — autograph sheets will be provided.

“The holiday season is when food banks need our help the most,” says men’s ice hockey head coach Jamie Dumont. “The demands of the season dwindle their supplies and this is a great way for us to help them replenish.”

“This is always been a fun event, dating back to my time as a Bowdoin student,” says women’s head coach Marissa O’Neil. “Not only is it for a great cause, but it’s exciting to see our youngest fans interact with their favorite players.”

