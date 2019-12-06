Logan Bagshaw, Greely senior guard: The 6-foot-3 Bagshaw made 71 3-pointers as a junior as the Rangers won their third straight Class A title. Bagshaw is also an alert ball hawker on defense, an underrated passer, and can finish at the rim. He averaged 19.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in a Varsity Maine All-State season.

Leyton Bickford, Sanford senior forward: The top returning big man in Class AA and a University of Maine recruit, the 6-6, 215-pounder has the strength to slam down dunks and the all-around game to knock down a 3-pointer off the dribble. He averaged 17.8 points and 11.2 rebounds last season.

Dominick Campbell, Waynflete junior forward: The 6-8 junior was a first-team all-Western Maine Conference pick last season. Over the summer, he shined in club basketball tournaments. He could be primed for a breakout season for a veteran team expected to be among the best in Class C.

Darryl Germain, Deering senior point guard: A stout four-year varsity player, Germain will direct the show for a team expected to contend in AA North. Last season, he averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 assists and made 34 3-pointers on 38.6 percent shooting. Raising his shooting percentage overall and from the line will be important.

Payton Jones, Thornton Academy junior guard: The 6-2 Jones already has established himself as one of the smoothest, most complete players in Class AA. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points on 52 percent shooting (40 percent from 3-point range), with 2.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also made 85 percent of his free throws.

Te’Andre King, North Yarmouth Academy senior forward: A powerful 6-4 post player, King has already scored more than 1,000 points for the Panthers and has led the Western Maine Conference in points and rebounds for two straight seasons. He averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds last winter.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle senior guard: Another returning All-State pick, Maturo averaged 17.8 points (20.1 in the playoffs) and more than four rebounds and four assists while leading the Scots to the Class AA South title. Only 5-foot-10, he uses strength, quickness and creativity to consistently get off his shot in traffic.

Will MacDonald, York senior forward: The athletic 6-4 MacDonald was the only underclassman on the WMC first-team last season, when he averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds. He has the ability to post up and play with his back to the basket while also drawing defenders outside, where he can shoot off the dribble and make 3-pointers.

Max Murray, Kennebunk senior forward: While he intends to play soccer in college (at Vermont), the 6-4 leaper is a force on the court with an evolved all-around game. During an All-State junior season, he averaged 19.7 points, and 9.1 rebounds and made more than 57 percent of his shots, with 30 3-pointers.

Michael Simonds, Falmouth senior guard: The sturdy 6-2 Simonds averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assists last season. A good ball-handler, he has the strength to attack the rim and play tough man-to-man defense. He leads a Falmouth squad that is a top threat to win Class A South.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: