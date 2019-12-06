BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Ryan Soucie (fifth year, 35-41 overall record)

2018-19 record: 9-10 (Lost, 71-58, to Oxford Hills in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Nick Galli (Senior), Dylan Morrison (Junior), Nolan Sanborn (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Scarborough, Dec. 13 @ Edward Little, Dec. 23 PORTLAND, Dec. 30 @ Portland, Jan. 2 @ Deering, Jan. 14 @ South Portland, Jan. 24 DEERING, Feb. 4 EDWARD LITTLE

Coach’s comment: “I like this group a lot. We’re young and we’re learning. The guys are very coachable. They work hard. Some guys have an opportunity to step up this year. There are bound to be some growing pains. We hope to steal some games until Nick (Galli) gets back (from injury), then make a run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus is starting behind the eight ball this winter, as not only has the program been hard-hit by graduation, but Galli, a first-team Class AA North all-star last year after averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was in line for a big season, begins the year on the bench, sidelined with a broken foot until sometime next month. The Stags will have to rely on several untested players in his stead to lead the way.

Morrison and Sanborn made the Class AA North All-Rookie team in 2018-19. They’ll be the veterans this winter, as Sanborn (2.6 assists per game a year ago) will play point guard and Morrison will be a shooting guard. Sophomore Seth Huntington, a transfer from Scarborough, will step in and figure into the scoring mix, as will senior captain Luke Knowles and junior Evangelo Kapothanasis. In the front-court, senior Macklin Kelly and sophomore Bryant Nsengiyumva, a transfer from Thornton Academy, will lead the way.

Cheverus, with all the new faces in new places, will have its hands full getting up to speed against the many talented teams on its schedule, but this is a squad that could be very dangerous once Galli returns and it gains confidence. Don’t be surprised if by mid-February, the Stags are formidable on offense and defense and become the team that no one hopes to face in the crucible of the playoffs.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Billy Goodman (first year)

2018-19 record: 5-14 (Lost, 50-38, to Bangor in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Lauren Jordan (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 SCARBOROUGH, Dec. 17 OXFORD HILLS, Dec. 23 PORTLAND, Dec. 30 @ Portland, Jan. 2 @ Deering, Jan. 14 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 17 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 24 DEERING

Coach’s comment: “We’re competing. We’ve built on what we did all summer. I’m really excited about our depth. The strength of our team is going to be our bench. I can play a lot of girls. There will be a lot of exciting games this year. I think we’ll be in the second tier. Our goal is to get a home playoff game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus welcomes its fourth coach in as many seasons and this one figures to stick around for a long time. Goodman, who is best known for leading McAuley to three straight Class A championships between 2012-14 and producing a 56-game win streak along the way, spent last year as an assistant with Deering’s surprising regional finalist and is happy to be back in a head coach position. He inherits a squad that could shoot up the standings and steal some headlines in the weeks to come.

Jordan, who averaged 11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals, was a second-team all-star in 2018-19 and will anchor this year’s squad. Jordan can play guard or forward and will score her share of points. Junior forward Jillian Lizotte, sophomore point guard Julia Kratzer and sophomore guard Lillie Singleton (who made the Class AA North All-Rookie team a year ago) will play bigger roles this season. Senior Emily Huntington, junior Ella Davie (who made the All-Rookie team last winter) and sophomore Hayley Jordan provide depth in the backcourt. Senior Alex Hammond, junior Madison Storey, who transferred from Class A champion Greely, junior Mia Kratzer and sophomore Emily Bontatibus are forwards to watch.

Cheverus is in a region with defending champion Oxford Hills and very talented Portland, but by the end of the year, don’t be surprised if the Stags are capable of giving everyone fits. There will be some speed bumps along the way, but Goodman will mold a squad that battles tenaciously for 32 minutes and plays smothering defense. If Cheverus can generate enough offense, it will be capable of a deep playoff run.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Marco Giancotti (first year)

2018-19 record: 8-11 (Lost, 4-2, to SP/Waynflete/Freeport in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jack Chaput (Senior), Colin Doherty (Senior), Jacob Sargent (Senior), Jackson Wilson (Senior), Kevin Connolly (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Jan. 2 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 4 PORTLAND/DEERING, Jan. 11 YARMOUTH, Jan. 25 @ Greely,

Coach’s comment: “We want to be a tough competitor every time we hit the ice.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After a rough offseason which saw the program’s future hanging in the balance, Cheverus finds itself in Class B South this year and once again, the amount of talent on the roster suggests the Stags, who welcome a new coach this winter, will be a force to be reckoned with throughout.

This year’s offense will be paced by Chaput and Wilson. Junior Brady Cormier joins the team and will help the offense. Defensively, Cheverus is in good hands with Connolly, Doherty and Sargent. Junior Bryson Pomerleau will be the last line of defense in goal.

The Stags play a different schedule this season and you can bet that defending champion Greely and traditional Class B South contenders like Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth aren’t thrilled to see Cheverus joining their region. This program is alive and well and that will be on display in the weeks to come.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Scott Rousseau (fourth year, 46-14-1 overall record, one state championship)

2018-19 record: 18-2-1 (Beat Lewiston, 2-1, to win state championship)

Top returning players: Hannah Woodford (Senior), Trinity Atwater (Junior), Lucia Pompeo (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 18 @ Portland/Deering. Jan. 4 PORTLAND/DEERING, Jan. 20 CAPE ELIZABETH/SP/WAYNFLETE

Coach’s comment: “Considering that at the end of September, we didn’t even have a team, one could argue we’ve already exceeded expectations. We literally went through the halls of Cheverus to identify any skating/hockey experience or younger athletes willing to learn and have patched together a functional team, though one with no depth. (Trinity) Atwater gives us a fighting chance each night with our three defenders holding it together on the blue line. We’ll have difficulty creating offense, but on any given night, (Bella) Cloutier and (Lucia) Pompeo give us just enough to have a chance in a year that aside from the big four (Lewiston, Scarborough, St Dom’s, Cape), everyone will have trouble generating offense. We have a chance to have a positive season and be a playoff contender.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach co-op team enjoyed a magical campaign a year ago, capped by an upset win over Lewiston, in Lewiston, in the state final. After an offseason of uncertainty, the Stags are back and while repeating might be a tall order, they’ll be very competitive again (as evidenced by season-opening victories over York, Gorham, Mt. Ararat and Biddeford).

Atwater (12-2-1 with a 1.08 goals-against-average a season ago) made the all-conference team last year and is superb in big spots. She’ll keep Cheverus in games even against the most prolific offenses. Defensively, the Stags boast Woodford (an all-conference team selection last year), junior Emily Factor, a transfer from Brunswick, and sophomore Clare MacDonald. The offense will be paced by Pompeo, who missed most of last season, but returned to score the winning goal in overtime to beat Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in the semifinals. Pompeo has seven goals to date with freshman sensation Bella Cloutier producing as well. Woodford, who had nine goals and eight assists last season, can’t be overlooked as an offensive-minded defender.

While Cheverus appears to be chasing Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland and Portland/Deering this season, no one will enjoy going up against the Stags. On a given night, they can give anyone fits and one certainty is that this squad will never be dull to watch.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

