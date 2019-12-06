NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A driver died after crashing into a box truck that was backing into a driveway, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.

Police said Marlene Bateman, 80, of Northwood, was heading west on Route 4 in Northwood at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. She crashed into the passenger side of the truck while it was backing into the driveway.

The truck driver, Cary McKay, 55, of Gorham, Maine, and a truck passenger weren’t hurt.

Route 4 was closed in both directions for about 4 1/2 hours.

Police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

