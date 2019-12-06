NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A driver died after crashing into a box truck that was backing into a driveway, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.
Police said Marlene Bateman, 80, of Northwood, was heading west on Route 4 in Northwood at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. She crashed into the passenger side of the truck while it was backing into the driveway.
The truck driver, Cary McKay, 55, of Gorham, Maine, and a truck passenger weren’t hurt.
Route 4 was closed in both directions for about 4 1/2 hours.
Police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland boys open with loss to defending champs
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland girls open with win over Bangor
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat wins opener over Morse in girls hoops
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sally Struthers leaves Ogunquit Playhouse’s ‘Annie’ after breaking leg in fall
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum, Brown lift Celtics past Nuggets