GORHAM — Geremi Baez scored 18 points, Cade Carr added 14 and the South Portland boys’ basketball team beat Gorham, 62-39, on Friday, the opening night of high school basketball in Maine.

Pamba Pamba added with 12 points for South Portland, which started strong by opening a 16-9 first-quarter lead.

Nickolas Strout led Gorham with nine points.

WELLS 64, LAKE REGION 51: Caleb Corey connected on 10 free throws and scored 20 points to lead the Warriors to an opening win over the visiting Lakers.

Gavyn Leighton added 12 points and Payton McKay 10 for Wells.

Evan Willey had 22 points for Lake Region.

LEAVITT 60, BRUNSWICK 53: Wyatt Hathaway scored 12 of his 21 points during the fourth quarter as Leavitt outscored the Dragons 18-7 to transform a four-point deficit into a seven-point victory in Brunswick.

Cole Morin added 20 points for the Hornets, and Joziah Learned 15.

James Belanger had 20 points for Brunswick, and Evan Kilfoil 16.

WAYNFLETE 70, SACOPEE VALLEY 25: Dominick Campbell had 18 points to pace the Flyers in an opening win over the Hawks in South Hiram.

Jared Johnson added 11 points for Waynflete while Nahum Yehdego hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

McGwire Sawyer led Sacopee Valley with 12 points. Sean Wedgewood added six points.

BANGOR 57, PORTLAND 41: Sam Martin scored 21 points and Henry Westrich had 20 points as Bangor won its opener at Portland.

Stillman Mahan led Portland with 11 points, and Kevin Smart added eight.

MT. ARARAT 59, MORSE 34: Joshua Dionne scored 22 points as the Eagles opened the season with a win at Bath.

Ty Henke had 11 points for Mt. Ararat and James Singleton added eight.

Josh Haycock had eight points fir Morse, and Brogan Shaw had five.

MARSHWOOD 71, WESTBROOK 39: Justin Bryant had 19 points – making 7 of 7 free throws – as the Hawks rolled over the Blue Blazes in an opener in Westbrook.

Cullen Casey had 10 points and Aidan Sullivan added seven points for Marshwood. Jacob Gordon and Neil Letellier each had six points.

Michael Connolly paced the Blue Blazes with 16 points. Matt Eugley added 10 points.

FREEPORT 49, POLAND 41: Gabe Wagner scored 14 points and the Falcons held a 31-21 scoring advantage in the second half and rallied past the Knights in Freeport.

Alex Helie and Blaine Cockburn added 10 points apiece.

Isaiah Hill scored 15 points for Poland.

YORK 63, GREELY 51: Will MacDonald scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats to a season-opening win over the Rangers in Cumberland.

Riley Linn hit three 3-pointers for York and finished with 17 points. Teagan Hynes added 12 points.

Logan Bagshaw scored 21 points to lead Greely. Luke Gabloff added 12 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 65, SANFORD 44: Jack Pezinski hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 pointsas the Trojans rolled to a win in Sanford on opening night.

Peyton Jones added 10 points for Thornton Academy while Costa Gikas and Dylan Griffin each had eight.

Ryan Robichaud had nine points for Sanford while Connor Curcio, Xavier Lavine, and Leyton Bickford each had eight.

BELFAST 60, LINCOLN ACADEMY 33: Chris Kelly scored 22 points and Jason Bartlett had 18 as the Lions used a 27-4 run in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Eagles in a season opener at Newcastle.

Marco Mellotti helped with 11 points. Jake Masters paced Lincoln Academy with seven points.

DEERING 84, OXFORD HILLS 62: Darryl Germain scored 29 points, Askar Houssein added 21 and Deering opened with a win over the Vikings in South Paris.

The Rams took control in the second period, outscoring Oxford Hills 27-12 to open a 51-29 halftime lead.

SCARBOROUGH 60, MASSABESIC 49: Brian Austin scored 26 points, Owen Casillo added 12 points and Zander Haskell 10 as the Red Storm scored 26 points in the first quarter en route to a season-opening win in Waterboro.

Trevor Beals led Massabesic with 21 points. Ethan Roy added 11.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 55, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 43: Armel Moloji scored 14 points and Fryeburg used a 15-4 third quarter advantage to pull away for a season-opening win in Gray.

William Hallem added 11 points, including five down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Jay Hawkes led the Patriots with 12 points, while Nick Pelletier added 10.

