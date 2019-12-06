SACO — Paige Cote scored 26 points and Riley Hebler added sevenand the Sanford girls’ basketball team beat Thornton Academy, 42-36, Friday on the opening night of high school basketball in Maine.

Grace Mears added 12 points and Mikenzie Melendez 10 for the Spartans.

Amanda Bogardus scored seven points for the Trojans.

PORTLAND 55, BANGOR 44: Gemima Motema scored 17 points and Davina Kabantu had 11 as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 29-16 halftime lead over the Rams and won a season opener in Portland.

Rowan Andrews scored 16 points for Bangor. Emi Streams helped with 12 points.

SCARBOROUGH 70, MASSABESIC 66: The Red Storm hit clutch free throws in overtime and beat the Mustangs in a season opener in Waterboro.

Madison Blanche had 27 points, including 13 free throws, for Scarborough, which made 10 for 14 free throws in overtime.

Marissa Holt scored points for Massabesic, hitting six 3-pointers.

FALMOUTH 45, KENNEBUNK 37: Cameron Birks’ 3-pointer with one minute remaining gave Falmouth the lead and the Yachtsmen held on the beat the Rams in an opener in Falmouth.

Birks finished with 10 points while freshman Anna Turgeon had 16 points and seven rebounds in her varsity debut.

EmilyArchibald paced the Rams with 24 points. Alaina Schatzabel added eight points.

WINDHAM 41, EDWARD LITTLE 32: Hannah Talon had 13 points and Sarah Talon added 10 points as the Eagles won an opener in Auburn.

Chantel Ouellette had 12 points for the Red Eddies.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 51, TRAIP ACADEMY 41: Katie Larson scored 21 points and Serena Mower added 12 as the Panthers downed the Raiders in a season opener at Kittery.

Addy Hale led Traip Academy with 16 points.

WELLS 57, LAKE REGION 32: Grace Ramsdell scored 16 points, Franny Ramsdell had 14 and Grace Boucher added 13 as the Warriors won an opener in Naples.

Shelby Sheldrick and Bella Russo led Lake Region with six points each.

MARSHWOOD 61, WESTBROOK 32: Kayla Goodwin and Alexa McGee scored 14 points apiece as the Hawks cruised past the Blue Blazes in a season opener in South Berwick.

Casey Perry chipped in with seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Goodwin also had 14 rebounds and five steals.

HAMPDEN 60, SKOWHEGAN 57: Alydia Brillant drained a 3-pointer with under a minute to play, and made two free throws in the final seconds, as Hampden beat Skowhegan in rematch of last February’s regional championship game, also won by Hampden.

GREELY 70, YORK 53: Camille Clement scored 18 points while Brooke Obar and Katie Fitzpatrick added 16 each to lead the Rangers to an opening win at York.

Nina Howe paced York with 18 points. Emily Rainforth scored 12 points, and Rose Pavuk had 10.

OXFORD HILLS 65, DEERING 28: Julia Colby had 19 points as the Vikings beat the Rams in an opener in Portland.

Cassidy Dumont had 14 points and Cecilia Dieterich chipped in with 12 points for the Vikings.

Lia Nyabhana paced led Deering with seven points while Ella McGowan had six.

MT. ARARAT 65, MORSE 29: Kyla Greenleaf finished with 12 points and Theresa Breed 16 as the Eaglesjumped out to a 39-11 halftime lead and rolled to an opening win over Morse in Topsham.

Elsa Daulerio added 14 points for Mt. Ararat. Abby Carpenter’s nine points led the Shipbuilders.

BOOTHBAY 45, HALL-DALE 33: Glory Blethen scored 24 points to lead the Seahawks over the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Iris Ireland’s 12 points led Hall-Dale.

YARMOUTH 27, CAPE ELIZABETH 18: Yarmouth extended a 9-7 halftime lead to 19-12 entering the fourth quarter and went on to a season-opening win in Cape Elizabeth.

Katelyn D’Appolonia finished with nine points for the Clippers.

