AMHERST, Mass. — UMass scored three times in the first period and cruised to a 5-1 win over the University of Maine in a men’s Hockey East game on Friday.

The Minutemen (10-4-1, 5-3-1 Hockey East) took a 1-0 lead 4:54 into the game when Oliver Chau scored from Jake McLaughlin. Bobby Trivingo and Marc Del Gaizo scored later in the period and McLaughlin scored in the second to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored in the second period for Maine. John Leonard added third-period goal for UMass.

BOWDOIN 3, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Ronnie Lestan scored twice and the Polar Bears (4-3, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Camels (2-5, 1-4) in Brunswick.

Albert Washco also scored for Bowdoin. Alex Zafonte had 24 saves.

Kyle Shero scored for Conn. College.

TUFTS 2, COLBY 0: Justin Brandt scored with five minutes left and Jordan Haney added an empty netter to lift the Jumbos (2-6, 1-4 NESCAC) past the Mules (3-4, 1-3) in Waterville.

Andrew Tucci had 25 saves for Colby, while Drew Hotte had 34 saves for Tufts.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SKIDMORE 2: Michael Green scored to tie the game as the Huskies (2-6-2, 2-4-1 NEHC) tied the Thoroughbreds (6-2-2, 2-4-1) in Gorham.

Kyle DelMaestro and Matt Muzyka scored for Skidmore, which led 1-0 and 2-1. Tyler Gardiner also scored for Southern Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, CURRY 3: The Nor’easters (9-2, 7-1 CCC) scored twice in the first and twice in the third to beat the Colonels (8-4-1, 5-3) in Biddeford.

Jimmy Esler, Liam Neuman, Ryan Burr and Ryan Bloom scored for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

VERMONT 3, MAINE 2: Corinne McCool scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift the Catamounts (6-7-5, 3-5-3 Women’s Hockey East) past the Black Bears (7-8-2, 4-6-1) in Orono.

Tereza Vanisova and Ida Kuoppalo scored for Maine. Kristina Shanahan and Ali O’Leary also scored for Vermont.

ST. MICHAEL’S 1, COLBY 1: Vika Simons made 49 saves as the Purple Knights (2-9-1) played to a draw with the Mules (5-0-1) in Waterville.

Lexi Cafiero had a power-play goal in the second period with an assist from McKinley Karpa to give Colby a 1-0 lead. Callie Wiley it in the third on a power-play goal from Arianna Boscia.

Cierra San Roman made 14 saves for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, SALVE REGINA 0: Kyra Yu and Meghan Hamilton each had a goal and an assist as the Nor’easters (6-0-1, 4-0-1 Colonial Hockey Conference) routed the Seahawks (1-8, 1-4) in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Jessie Scott, Shannon Upton, Kenady Nevicosi, Bella Crugnale, and McKenna Remillard also scored. Julia Benjamin had 18 saves.

Madison Jalbert and Hailey Martin combined for 18 saves for Salve Regina.

JOHNSON & WALES 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Hannah Tracy scored a power-play goal in the second period to lift the Wildcats (5-4-1, 4-1 New England Hockey) over the Huskies (3-6, 3-3) in Gorham.

Shannon Douglas tied the game for USM 1:48 into the second period. Johnson & Wales had taken the lead on a first-period goal by Kathryn Mason.

Claire Parry had 29 saves for the Wildcats, while Whitney Padgett stopped 21 shots for the Huskies.

