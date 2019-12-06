BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Travis Seaver (eighth year, 118-29 overall record, three state titles)

2018-19 record: 19-3 (Beat Lawrence, 62-45, to win third consecutive Class A state title)

Top returning players: Logan Bagshaw (Senior), Jacob Bernheisel (Senior), Jake Butler (Senior), Luke Gabloff (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 6 YORK, Dec. 10 @ Falmouth, Dec. 17 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 20 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 2 YARMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Freeport, Jan. 9 GRAY-NG, Jan. 11 @ Wells, Jan. 14 KENNEBUNK, Jan. 20 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 24 WELLS, Jan. 31 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Feb. 4 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We’re a different team this year. We’ve graduated a lot. We’re fortunate we still have Logan (Bagshaw). We’re still fitting the pieces around him. We’ll be competitive. We have a lot of upside. It’s fun to not be the favorite. The guys are looser and more focused. They have something to prove. Hopefully we’ll be able to compete with the top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely has won three consecutive Class A championships and dropped a grand total of three games in that span. The Rangers have been hard-hit by graduation the past two years, however, and that might bring them back to the pack this winter, but with Bagshaw on board, Greely has the ability to remain a thorn in any team’s side and as the supporting pieces come along, by February, the Rangers could be a very dangerous foe.

Bagshaw was a second-team league all-star last winter after averaging 19.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 steals and hitting a league-high 63 3-pointers. He’ll be a prolific scorer again and can play guard or forward. Forwards Butler and Gabloff will likely step into bigger scoring roles this winter and could make life difficult for the opposition in the paint. Bernheisel joins Bagshaw in the backcourt. Sophomore Timmy Walker is a potential breakout star this season. He’s capable of the putting the ball in the basket. Senior forward Andrew Lawrence provides depth

The Rangers might not be the favorite this time around, but they’ll be fine playing spoiler instead. A daunting schedule likely means that Greely won’t have its usual glowing record, but what matters most is playing well in February and the guess here is that the Rangers will be at their best when it matters most.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Flaherty (fourth year, 61-4 overall record, two state titles)

2018-19 record: 22-0 (Beat Hampden Academy, 54-42, to win second consecutive Class A state title)

Top returning players: Katie Fitzpatrick (Senior), Brooke Obar (Senior), Camille Clement (Junior), Mollie Obar (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 17 @ South Portland, Dec. 20 @ Freeport, Jan. 2 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 4 FREEPORT, Jan. 7 OXFORD HILLS, Jan .9 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Jan. 11 WELLS, Jan. 14 @ Kennebunk, Jan. 24 @ Wells, Jan. 31 GRAY-NG

Coach’s comment: “There’s no replacing Anna (DeWolfe), but we have a lot of good players back and some new, good players in the program. We have work to do and I want us to get better every day. Our scoring will have to be more balanced and we’re capable of that. The girls still have their eyes on the ultimate goal.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely’s A.A.D. (After Anna DeWolfe Era) has arrived and while the transcendent, once-in-a-lifetime superstar has taken her show to Fordham University in New York City (where she’s already put on a show for college fans), the Rangers’ cupboard is far from bare as they seek a third consecutive championship. It won’t come easily, but by season’s end, another celebration could be the end result.

Clement was a first-team league all-star in 2018-19 and has lived up to her family legacy by hitting clutch shot after clutch shot since first suiting up in a Greely uniform. Clement, who averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and hit a league-high 50 3-pointers last winter, is back for more of the same. Brooke Obar, who has committed to playing next year at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, was a second-team all-star last season and can also stuff the stat sheet (12.4 ppg in 2018-19). Obar’s known for her ability to make big shots in big games and she’ll likely add to that legacy before graduating. Her sister, Mollie Obar, will play a bigger role in the offense this winter. Fitzpatrick, who averaged 6.5 rebounds a game last winter, does the dirty work down low and she can get some easy baskets for her trouble. The Rangers are fortunate to have an infusion of young talent, sophomore Kayla Delisle, sophomore Chelsea Gravier (a transfer from Falmouth who made the SMAA All-Rookie team a year ago) and freshman Sophia Ippolito. Those girls will quickly become household names. Scoring won’t be a problem post-DeWolfe, but defense might need some work, as Julia Martel and Maddie Scott, two tremendous defenders, have also departed. Junior Abby Taylor will help fill the void there.

Greely has a very challenging schedule against top teams from multiple classes. That will likely spell some setbacks this winter, but it will also make the Rangers more battle-tested for the tournament. Greely still wears the bulls-eye, but if all goes well, the Rangers might be hoisting another Gold Ball to the heavens when all is said and done

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Barry Mothes (26th year, 317-189-15 overall record, three state championships)

2018-19 record: 19-2 (Beat Old Town/Orono, 8-0, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Caleb Duff (Senior), Andy Moore (Senior), Ricky Walker (Senior), Dawson Jowett (Junior), Brennan Rawnsley (Junior), Ben Singer (Junior), Jared Swisher (Junior), Chris Williams (Junior), Evan Dutil (Sophomore), Ryan Moore (Sophomore), Alex Wallace (Sophomore), Brooks Williams (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 LEWISTON, Dec. 12 YARMOUTH, Dec. 19 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 1 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Scarborough, Jan. 9 @ York, Feb. 5 @ St. Dom’s, Feb. 8 @ Gorham, Feb. 15 @ Yarmouth, Feb. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We enter the season with three talented, experienced seniors and a strong and improving group of juniors and sophomores who will be looking to keep us near the top of the standings and be ready for playoff hockey. The team lost a significant 75 goals and 140 total points of offense through the graduation of two seniors and the loss of a returning senior to prep school.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was absolutely dominant en route to another title last winter and even though some top-notch talent has departed, the Rangers remain the clear favorite again in Class B.

Andy Moore, last winter’s Class B South Forward of the Year after scoring 22 goals and adding 50 assists, will be a top offensive threat. Dutil (4 goals, 5 assists), Ryan Moore (3 goals, 13 assists), Wallace (7 goals, 3 assists), Chris Williams (3 goals, 8 assists) and junior Tyler Grasky will also be heard from. Greely, as always, also boasts a strong defense, led by Duff, who can put the puck in the net as well (12 goals, 21 assists last season). He’s joined by Jowett (3 goals, 4 assists), Rawnsley (1 goal, 2 assists), Walker (2 goals, 4 assists) and Brooks Williams (2 goals, 4 assists), as well as juniors Zach Dubbert and Devdan Young. Swisher (12-2 record, .896 save percentage, 1.33 goals against average in 2018-19) backstopped the Rangers to the title last winter and will see a lot of time between the pipes again this season. Singer (7-0, .892, 2.35) will also get an opportunity.

Greely once again is presented with a daunting schedule, but the Rangers embrace the challenge, as it makes them battle tested for the playoffs, where they are ultimately judged. This will be a fun team to watch, one that will regularly put the puck in the net and stymie opposing defenses. Nothing is guaranteed, but Greely has all the pieces in place to be the last team standing once again.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Megan Vaughan (first year)

2018-19 record: 6-13 (Lost, 9-1, to St. Dom’s in North Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sawyer Dusch (Senior), Leah Walker (Senior), Camilla Lattanzi (Junior), Kerry Roberts (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT, Dec. 14 @ Cheverus, Dec. 23 @ Yarmouth/Freeport, Jan. 1 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Scarborough, Jan. 29 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “This is my first year with the program and this team has done nothing but impress me from day one. With the program continuing to grow, we have a great blend of experienced players and young ladies who have just starting playing the game. I expect this team to be competitive and to see success from the hard work and dedication that these girls have to the program and each other.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely begins a new era this winter, as longtime coach Nate Guerin has stepped down and the torch has been passed to Vaughan, who spent the past four seasons as the Yarmouth/Freeport girls’ coach. She inherits a squad that should show steady improvement in the weeks to come. The Rangers opened with losses to Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (8-1) and Lewiston (10-0) and a win over Brunswick (7-0).

Lattanzi made the all-conference team last winter. She’ll help anchor the defense, but will also be one of the team’s top scorers. Roberts and Walker are other girls who will put the puck in the net with regularity. Dusch is the top defender. Seniors Meghan Abel and Zahira McLean will see time in goal.

Greely will have its hands full against some top-notch opponents in the weeks to come, but will be far better in early February than early December. An improvement over last year’s win total is a distinct possibility and the Rangers could be the team that no one wants to face when the playoffs roll around.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

