TOPSHAM — Despite losing a pair of State Champions, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick returns two as well as a couple of third and fourth place finishers to compete once again for the Class A title come February.
While in class B, Morse has a young team that will make some noise in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and in Lisbon/Oak Hill, longtime coach Ted Albasi leads a “smaller” squad with hopes of improvement and individual achievements. The Richmond team will wrestle in its second year of a varsity program under Mark Taylor.
Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
After finishing second the the Class A KVAC’s and North regional meets, the Eagles soared to the top at the State A Finals, capturing the school’s first wrestling team championship.
State champions Brady Mitchell and Mason Hultman have graduated, but 2019 champs sophomores Brycen Kowalsky (113) and Spencer LeClair (132/38) return to defend their titles. Senior co-captain Ben Laurence (152-170), who placed third last year in the states, Kyle Graffam (Soph., 152/190), Brett Raio (Sr., 152/160) and co-captain Caden Kowalsky (Sr.,145) all come back with regional and state championship meet experience. Alex Beal (Soph., 195/220) and Andy Murray (Jr. 285) will also compete for the squad.
“We look to compete for a conference, regional and state championship for 2019/2020,” Mt. Ararat coach Erick Jensen said. “We have a strong group of freshman coming in that will compete right away and fill some needed holes.”
The Eagles competed last weekend at the 38th Annual Steven J Westlake Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Bath Middle School. The team came away with a victory, sporting many individual success.
They return to the mat on Saturday when the travel to Westbrook for the Westbrook Invitational to compete with 12 other schools.
On Wednesday, Mt. Ararat heads to Morse to face the Shipbuilders and Cony Rams in the pit, before hosting its first meet on Dec. 14.
Other key road meets are — Cony Duals (Jan. 21), Spartan Wrestling Tournament in Sanford (Jan. 3), Skowhegan Invitational (Jan. 11) and the Essex Tournament (Vermont) on Jan. 17.
The Eagles will host meets on Jan. 15 and Jan. 24 before traveling to Augusta for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Championships at Cony High School on Feb. 1.
The class A regional tournament will be held at Oxford Hills on Feb. 8, with the State A Championships on Feb. 15 at Sanford High School.
Morse
A young Morse team has the future looking bright in Bath. Coach Mike Bennett and his staff have been pleased with the early progressions of the team, especially the underclassmen thus far.
“We have some green wrestlers,” Bennett said. “We’ll rely on our upperclassmen to lead the way for our younger kids.”
Slowed by injuries and the flu in the early going, Bennett expects his team to get healthy and progress throughout the year.
“Come regionals, we’ll be ready. I think we’ll be right there by the end of the year,” added Bennett.
The ’Builders will be led by junior Mason Savary (152), junior Connor McNish (138) and junior Ben Brewer, who captured the 160 class this past weekend at the Westlake Tournament. Sophomores Cole Avery (120) and Chase Nicolino (106) figure to have strong seasons for Bennett.
Senior Gaige Kindlimann, who wrestled his freshman and sophomore year, returns after a year away and has given Bennett strong senior leadership on the team so far in the preseason and could provide a boost for the Shipbuilders.
After this weekend’s tournament in Westbrook, Morse hosts Cony and Mt. Ararat in The Pit on Wednesday. After the Tiger Tourney in Gardiner on Dec. 14 and a home meet against Oxford Hills on Dec. 18, the ’Builders will compete in the Cony Duals on Dec. 21. The Husky Winter Classic at Maine Central Institute will close out 2019 on Dec. 27.
Key road dates in 2020 are — at Camden Hills (Jan. 8), Medomak Valley (Jan. 11), Nokomis (Jan. 15) and Mt. View (Jan. 20). Home dates include Jan 4 against Erskine Academy, Lincoln Academy, Oceanside and Windham/Gray-New Gloucester and Jan. 18 with Belfast, Bucksport, Lincoln and Oxford Hills.
Lisbon/Oak Hill
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland boys open with loss to defending champs
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland girls open with win over Bangor
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat wins opener over Morse in girls hoops
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sally Struthers leaves Ogunquit Playhouse’s ‘Annie’ after breaking leg in fall
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum, Brown lift Celtics past Nuggets