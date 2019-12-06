It is that time of the year when the temperature starts dipping and there is a frost in the air. It is at that exact time when the staff of Scarborough Community Services is planning for the town’s Christmastime event. The Annual Santa in the Park event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Memorial Park. Bundle up and join us for a chance to meet with Santa and tell him what you want for that special gift.

Fiddleheads Chorus and the Scarborough High School Chorus will be providing live music during the event as we count down to the tree lighting. Scarborough Rotary Club will be providing hot beverages courtesy of On The Vine Marketplace and Sam’s Club. Home Depot will be joining us again with free build-your-own toy kits. As always, we will have many fire pits going to keep everyone warm and tractor rides to transport people to and from the High School parking lots. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the fun and stay for the fireworks display at the end of the night. Hope to see everyone there!

Santa in the Park will take place: Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. The event is free.

We would also like to take the time to thank all of our 2019 special events sponsors. Without the support of local businesses and organizations, Scarborough Community Services would not be able to organize and run such fun family-oriented events throughout the year!

Sponsors include: American Legion Libby-Mitchell Post #76, Bangor Savings Bank, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, cPort Credit Union, Fontaine Family Real Estate, Dead River Company, Katahdin Trust Company, Hannaford Supermarkets, Home Depot, Landry/French Construction, Main Line Fence, MedCOR Professionals, Mitchell’s Electric, Moody’s Collision Centers, Oak Hill Ace Hardware, Pat’s Pizza of Scarborough, Prime Motor Group, Prouts Neck Association, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Sam’s Club, Scarborough Lions Club, Scarborough Rotary, Sharper Events, Shaw’s Supermarket, The Real Estate Store, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

We are always seeking new sponsorships and partnerships for our special events programming. If interested, please reach out to Community Services at [email protected] to request information.

