I agree with the Press Herald Editorial Board, in their Dec. 3 editorial, when they wrote, “Newborn American babies should not be facing ever-shorter life expectancies because we failed to act.”
It is clear that more should be done to help those in the working class to get the support they need. There should be more support for those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and any diseases that are associated with obesity. As a society, it is not acceptable for us to forget about the struggles that many within the working class have to go through on a regular basis. By helping others, we are really aiding the ability for our country to evolve.
It is good to know, though, that as a country we are helping to lead the way in terms of health care. Learning that the United States spends more on our health care system than many other countries should indicate that there are hopefully better times ahead. It is important that Maine considers this and looks for new ways to strengthen health care options for people living in the state.
Whether you consider yourself a member of the working class or not, more support is needed for those within it. To accomplish this, politicians and those who have the ability to make a difference, need to.
Benjamin Bucklin
Searsport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland boys open with loss to defending champs
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland girls open with win over Bangor
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat wins opener over Morse in girls hoops
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sally Struthers leaves Ogunquit Playhouse’s ‘Annie’ after breaking leg in fall
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum, Brown lift Celtics past Nuggets
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.