To the editor,

South Portland’s Skate Park Committee has spent 15 months researching potential locations for a skate park in the city. On Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in city hall, the committee will hold a public forum to present their findings.

As a former city councilor, I can attest to the fact that requests for a skate park have been made many times in the past. Finding a location has always been the challenge. The Skate Park Committee, appointed by the city council, is the first to utilize professional help, develop a credible process and ultimately use a scoring system that addressed location cost, proximity to residences, accessibility, visibility, parking, available facilities and more. After watching their process and attending a couple of their meetings, I feel confident it is time to support the selected site.

Skateboarding will be included in the 2020 Summer Olympics for the first time. Let’s get together and provide our students and young adults the opportunity to experience skateboarding at a site in South Portland. Who knows, we could have an Olympian in the city ready to show us this amazing sport.

Please attend the meeting on Dec. 17.

Linda Boudreau

South Portland

