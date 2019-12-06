A woman has been sentenced to about a year in jail and must pay back more than $100,000 for Social Security fraud after collecting benefits that were intended for her daughters, prosecutors said.
Kelly McCabe of Old Orchard Beach was sentenced to about a year in jail and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said Thursday.
Court records state that McCabe applied for Supplemental Security Income on behalf of her two daughters, who were deemed eligible. She lost custody of the daughters in 2012; they were placed in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
McCabe continued to collect the benefits until 2017 by concealing the daughters’ absence from the Social Security Administration, Frank said.
McCabe pleaded guilty in April.
