BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Kevin Millington (fifth year, 55-29 overall record)

2018-19 record: 11-9 (Lost, 55-50, to Bonny Eagle in Class AA South semifinals)

Top returning players: Geremi Baez (Senior), Gerik Bialorucki (Senior), Ryan Boles (Senior), Cade Carr (Senior), Hunter Owen (Senior), Pamba Pamba (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 6 @ Gorham, Dec. 10 DEERING, Dec. 17 @ Greely, Dec. 20 BONNY EAGLE, Dec. 23 @ Scarborough, Jan. 2 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 7 @ Portland, Jan. 9 @ Bonny Eagle, Jan. 11 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 14 CHEVERUS, Jan. 28 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 31 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “Most of last year’s contributors are back. Our leading scorers return. We’re pretty athletic this year. We can compete with anybody. It’s a balanced league. The South is better than I can ever remember it being. It’ll be a tough road.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: For the first time in a few years, South Portland isn’t in the favorite’s role in the region, but even in a season where there are multiple good to possibly-great teams, the Red Riots will have a major say as to who comes out of Class AA South.

South Portland has a lot of firepower returning. Pamba (11.6 points per game) was a third-team league all-star in 2018-19 and he’ll be tough to match up with from his guard position. Pamba is joined by point guard Bialorucki, Boles and junior Luca Desjardins in the back-court. Carr can play guard or forward.. Baez (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 0.9 blocks per game last winter) can do a little of everything and he’ll make life miserable for the opposition as well. Other forwards to watch include Owen and sophomore Owen Maloney. Keep an eye on freshman Jaelen Jackson, who will see time at point guard and could make an immediate impact.

Defending regional champion Bonny Eagle, along with Gorham and Thornton Academy, are getting much of the preseason buzz, but as always, South Portland is stacked with talent and depth. The Red Riots will be pushed night in, night out against a challenging schedule, but they’ll be as strong as anyone by the time the tournament rolls around. Don’t be surprised if South Portland goes on a deep run in late February.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Lynne Hasson (seventh year, 101-21 overall record)

2018-19 record: 19-2 (Lost, 35-25, to Scarborough in Class AA South Final)

Top returning players: Kaleisha Towle (Senior), Maggie Whitmore (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 6 @ Gorham, Dec. 17 GREELY, Dec. 23 @ Scarborough, Jan. 7 PORTLAND, Jan. 11 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 14 @ Cheverus, Jan. 31 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “I’m most pleased with our new varsity players who are showing good things. The kids are hungry. We’re 100 percent about team-first. It’s a very unselfish group. I’m most worried about picking up Jena Leckie’s rebounding slack. It will come down to our mental toughness.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland had another stellar season last winter, but all that’s remembered is the ending, another disappointing loss on the big stage at the Civic Center with an elusive state final berth hanging in the balance. The Red Riots lost some key contributors, including Bela Cloutier, Jena Leckie and Katie Whitmore, but they return arguably the state’s best player in Maggie Whitmore and some other very talented girls who will keep this squad right at the top of Class AA.

Maggie Whitmore was a first-team league all-star last season after averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals and has already committed to play next year at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Whitmore, a captain, is a special talent, who can handle the ball, run the floor and hit outside shots, as well as finish at the rim. She’s a top defender as well. She’ll be the focal point of the opposition, but there’s plenty more talent in reserve. Junior guard Maria Degifico made the SMAA All-Rookie team a year ago. She can score from the guard position, as will senior Ashlee Aceto, South Portland’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, who is also a captain this season. Freshman Nevaeh Bello will be the point guard. Down low, Towle, the third captain, will be a force at both ends of the floor. Sophomore Hylah Owen should play a bigger role this year in the front-court. Sophomores Julia Coyne and Eliese Perron can come off the bench and make an impact. Senior Shaelyn Kierstead and junior Fiona Stawarz are program veterans and senior center Cora Boothby-Akido has a great upside once she returns from injury, likely next month.

South Portland will need to generate offensive balance beyond Whitmore to get where it hopes to land later in the season. The Red Riots were the league’s top defensive squad in 2018-19 and if they can repeat that feat, they’ll be very tough to beat. After some near-misses as the clear favorite, perhaps this is the year that South Portland breaks through when it matters most.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Joe Robinson (13th year, 107-115-9 overall record)

2018-19 record: 11-8-1 (Lost, 3-1, to Biddeford in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Austin Gross (Senior), Deven Hannan (Senior), Gus Lappin (Senior), Liam McGibbon (Senior), Eric Walker (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 7 ST. DOM’S, Dec. 12 @ Portland/Deering, Dec. 21 BIDDEFORD, Dec. 30 @ Scarborough, Jan. 9 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 15 @ St. Dom’s, Jan. 18 LEWISTON, Jan. 23 @ Biddeford, Feb. 15 PORTLAND/DEERING, Feb. 18 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “With North and South A combined now, it will be super-competitive with no clear-cut team at the top. All of the teams have a legitimate chance, so we’ll have to be consistent and come ready to play every single night. Hopefully we achieve this and in the end find ourselves in a position to compete for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team is coming off a special campaign, one of its best ever and with a lot of talent back, the squad is poised to be one of the top contenders in Class A yet again.

Lappin was a second-team All-State selection a year ago. He’ll be a top scoring threat, along with Hannan and Walker. Juniors Owen Anderson and Anthony Panciocco and sophomore Cullen Adams will be in the scoring mix as well. On defense, Gross, along with freshmen Connor Cochran and Ian Wright, will make life easier for McGibbon, who is one of the league’s top goalies. Freshman Jasper Curtis will also see some time between the pipes.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete has learned how to compete with and beat the state’s top teams. This year’s squad needs to stay healthy and hungry and if that happens, a return trip to Lewiston could be the end result. This program has never played beyond the semifinals, but this could be the year it breaks through.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Bob Mills (eighth year, 59-73-5 overall record)

2018-19 record: 10-10 (Lost, 1-0, in overtime, to eventual champion Cheverus in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Abbey Agrodnia (Junior), Nicoletta Coupe (Junior), Annie Guimond (Junior), Koto Yomada (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 30 @ Scarborough, Jan. 4 @ Lewiston, Jan. 16 LEWISTON, Jan. 18 @ St. Dom’s, Jan. 20 @ Cheverus, Jan. 25 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “With some incoming new players joining an experienced core group of returning skaters, we look to be competitive in every game this season. Our goal is to make a deep playoff run in February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team nearly upset the apple cart a year ago, taking eventual champion Cheverus to overtime in the semifinals before bowing out. This year’s squad might just take the next step. The Capers are off to a great start, downing Greely (8-1), York (6-3), Gorham (9-1) and Falmouth (7-0).

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP returns a pair of talented forwards, Coupe (six goals, three assists to date) and Yamada (five goals and four assists). A pair of freshmen Bella Schifano (five goals, six assists in early action) and Delaney Whitten (three goals) are promising newcomers. On defense, Agrodnia (two goals, five assists) and Guimond (one goal, two assists) lead the way in front of freshman goalie Abby Steinhagen. Sophomore Katharine Blackburn should see some time in goal (or at forward) as well after returning from injury.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP has as good a shot as anyone in the South Region. This could be the best season in program history before all is said and done.

