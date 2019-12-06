HIGH SCHOOLS



Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle has been named the Gatorade Maine football player of the year.

Maturo rushed for 1,264 yards and 23 touchdowns and helped the Scots win the Class A state championship, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Thornton Academy.

Maturo also caught a touchdown pass and had a punt return for a touchdown this season, while making 43 tackles and recovering two fumbles on defense. The last Bonny Eagle player to win the award was Matt O’Donnell, coming in 2004.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Jake Elmer circled out from below the goal line, worked his way between the circles and fired a wrister past Adirondack goalie Evan Cormier 3:30 into overtime to lift the Maine Mariners (9-9-0-1) to a 5-4 ECHL win against the Thunder (11-9-1-2) in Portland.

The shot completed a hat trick for Elmer. Elmer has scored seven of his eight goals this season against Adirondack, including a pair of hat tricks.

Ted Hart and Terrence Wallin also scored for Maine. Robbie Payne’s two goals led the Thunder.

TENNIS

WOZNIACKI TO RETIRE: Former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki will retire from professional tennis after competing in Melbourne next year because she wants to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and work to raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis.

The 29-year-old from Denmark, Wozniacki said her decision to stop playing “has nothing to do with my health.” She announced in October 2018 that she has rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that can cause pain and swelling in the wrist and other joints. She is currently ranked No. 37 after going 20-15 without a singles title in 2019.

GOLF

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE: Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas. A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.

Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn’t go all that well in the first place.

Six players were separated by three shots. That includes Woods, who will be the playing captain at the Presidents Cup next week in Australia, focused on birdies instead of potential pairings at Royal Melbourne and was two shots off the lead.

The final round is Saturday.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Calum Hill took the lead at the Mauritius Open with an 8-under 64 in the second round in Bel-Ombre, Mauritis.

HOCKEY

NHL: Toronto forward Andreas Johnsson will miss at least 10 games because of a leg injury. He was placed on long-term injury reserve, meaning he will be out at least 10 games or 24 days.

BASEBALL

MLB: Postseason star Howie Kendrick and the World Series champion Washington Nationals agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

• Minnesota and starting pitcher Michael Pineda agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract to bring the right-hander back after a suspension for a banned diuretic, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The Twins also reached agreement with free agent catcher Alex Avila on a one-year contract for $4.25 million.

• Texas completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation. Gibson spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins.

• The Cubs and reliever Dan Winkler agreed to a one-year contract worth $750,000 in the majors.

• The Mets re-signed reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August.

