TOPSHAM — Topsham selectmen unanimously appointed assistant town manager Derek Scrapchansky as the town’s interim town manager effective Jan. 2. That will be the last day of work for the current town manager, Rich Roedner.

As interim town manager, Scrapchansky will have a salary of $2,000 a week.

Roedner and his wife are moving to Elon, North Carolina where he will serve as that community’s town manager. He said he and his wife were seeking warmer weather.

Roedner has been Topsham’s town manager since 2014 but started working for the town in 2002 as the town planner.

Topsham selectmen hired Scrapchansky in September 2018. He spent a year and a half as the assistant town manager in Brunswick before resigning in May 2017.

“He comes highly recommended from everyone he’s worked with in the past on different projects when he was on the other side of the river,” Roedner said when Scrapchansky was hired in Topsham. “I think he will make a great addition to our team.”

Graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in economics, Scrapchansky went on to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to earn his MBA and the Air Force War College for national security and strategic studies.

Scrapchansky is a 25-year veteran of the Navy, and retired as a commander. While serving, Scrapchansky flew P-3 Orions as well as the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Scrapchansky was once stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: