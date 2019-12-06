Kevin G. Cloutier, 53, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 28 on a charge of operating after suspension.
Ashley K. Spooner, 34, of Standish, was arrested Nov. 29 on charges of failure to appear and probation hold-officer.
Richard A. Rand III, 38, of Windham, was arrested Nov. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Toni M. Towne, 22, of Waterford, was summonsed Nov. 30 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
