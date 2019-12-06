BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jonas Allen (second year)

2018-19 record: 8-11 (Lost, 55-41, to Maranacook in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Aidan Hickey (Senior), Jason Lainey (Senior), Will Cox (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 6 CAPE ELIZABETH, Dec. 20 WAYNFLETE, Jan. 2 @ Greely, Jan 4 GRAY-NG, Jan. 9 @ Freeport, Jan. 14 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Jan. 21 WELLS, Jan. 24 @ York, Jan. 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 31 FREEPORT, Feb. 6 @ Wells

Coach’s comment: “We lost seven guys, including four starters. A lot of guys will be playing their first varsity minutes. The beauty of our team is that we’re an even group. No superstars. Everyone can contribute. It will be different guys depending on who’s healthy and depending on matchups. It’ll be interesting to see who takes advantage of opportunities. Our focus is on team chemistry and being the best teammates we can be. Anything that comes after that is extra.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth had its ups and downs last winter, but managed to qualify for the tournament for the 13th year in a row. This year’s team has a few proven commodities and some newcomers that should step right in and help the cause.

Hickey and Lainey, who played key roles on Yarmouth’s most recent boys’ soccer championship team, will be key cogs for the basketball team as well. Hickey is the only returning starter. He’ll see time at point guard or shooting guard. Lainey, who was limited by injury in 2018-19, will play guard as well. Cox, who made timely contributions as a sophomore, can play point guard, forward, even center at times. His versatility will prove invaluable. Sophomore Pete Psyhogeos projects to play a big role this winter at guard and forward. Junior David Riddle, best known for his football acumen, will make his presence felt in the paint and will help replace the rebounding production of the graduated Noah Eckersley-Ray.

Class B South appears devoid of a clear favorite this season and if the Clippers find the chemistry they seek and can put it all together on the court, they could be one of the last teams standing.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: David Cousins (second year)

2018-19 record: 12-7 (Lost, 52-38, to Wells in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Avery May (Senior), Hope Olson (Senior), Adriana Whitlock (Senior), Calin McGonagle (Junior), Margaret McNeil (Junior), Katelyn D’Appolonia (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 6 @ Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 10 @ Brunswick, Jan. 2 GREELY, Jan. 4 GRAY-NG, Jan. 9 FREEPORT, Jan. 14 @ Gray-NG, Jan. 21 @ Wells, Jan. 28 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 1 @ Freeport, Feb. 6 WELLS

Coach’s comment: “We only lost one starter from last year and we have high expectations. We have more experience in the program and the kids are used to what I’m doing. The key for us is to play together and contribute. Eight of our games are against Class A teams. That will be good for us going forward, but we need to win some of them. We should make a much deeper run this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth made great strides in Cousins’ first season, but the Clippers couldn’t solve Wells in the quarterfinals. This winter, Yarmouth is hopeful of hanging around longer come tournament-time.

McNeil (12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds. 3.4 steals per game) was a second-team league all-star in 2018-19 and after helping Yarmouth’s volleyball team repeat as state champions, she’ll be a force in the front-court who can also step out and hit 3-pointers. McGonagle was a third-teamer as a sophomore. She’s another forward to watch, along with Olson (9 ppg last year). D’Appolonia is primed to run the point. Whitlock will play shooting guard. May is another post presence who will be a challenge for the opposition. Junior Kathryn Keaney will play a bigger role this year at guard or forward. Junior Nori Schneider, sophomore Maya Panozzo and freshman Ava Feeley provide depth in the back-court.

Yarmouth is chasing Freeport and hopes to hold off the likes of Cape Elizabeth and Wells along the way. The Clippers enter the season confident and that should translate into competitive efforts night after night. Look for Yarmouth to be as dangerous as anyone once the postseason rolls around.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (ninth year, 82-66-10 overall record)

2018-19 record: 7-10-2 (Lost, 2-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jack Buthy (Senior), Will Giese (Senior), Spencer King (Senior), Aidan Miller (Senior), Jacob Veilleux (Senior), Justin Veilleux (Senior), Charles Henry Watson (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Greely, Dec. 30 @ Gorham, Jan. 4 FALMOUTH, Jan. 11 @ Cheverus, Jan. 15 YORK, Jan. 20 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 25 GORHAM, Feb. 1 @ St. Dom’s, Feb. 6 @ Cape Elizabeth, Feb. 15 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “There’s good energy around the team. We’re off to a good start. We’re talented, but young. Two-thirds of our roster is freshmen or sophomores. We’ll be in the mix. We hope to be dangerous down the stretch.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is an up-and-coming squad with a bright future. If all goes well, the future could be now.

King was a second-team league all-star in 2018-19. He’s a top defenseman who will be joined by Buthy and Jacob Veilleux in front of Watson, who turned heads in goal as a freshman, making the all-star third-team. Sophomore Cam Miller will also be a contributor on defense. The Clippers’ offense is balanced and features Giese, Miller, sophomores Isaac Grondin, Oliver Prinn and Matt Robichaud and freshman Truman Peters. Justin Veilleux will also be in the scoring mix when he returns from injury. Senior Liam Ireland, the soccer standout and Yarmouth’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, will be Watson’s backup in goal.

Yarmouth has the pieces in place to be the top threat to defending champion Greely in Class B South. It won’t come easily, especially with the Clippers’ daunting schedule, but this group has a great upside. Don’t be surprised if Yarmouth gets to Lewiston for at least one game at season’s end.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: David Intraversato (first year, 18-36-2 overall record)

2018-19 record: 12-8 (Lost, 8-0 to Lewiston in North Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Sophie Newberg (Senior), Paige Rinaldi (Senior), Emma Moll (Junior), Lizzie Guertler (Junior), Allie Perrotta (Junior), Olivia Bradford (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 7 LEWISTON, Dec. 11 @ Greely, Dec. 21 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 GREELY, Jan. 8 @ Lewiston, Jan. 11 @ Cape/SP/Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “We hope to have enough Heal Points to get into the playoffs and be playing at the top of our game by tourney time. We have a great keeper that will get hot and who knows where that could take us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Yarmouth/Freeport co-op team had a strong season a year ago and welcomes a new coach in Intraversato, who has spent the past couple autumns coaching the Freeport girls’ soccer team. He inherits a squad that is chasing after the likes of Lewiston, St. Dom’s and Edward Little in the North Region. Yarmouth/Freeport began the year with a 2-1 loss to Winslow, then beat Portland/Deering in overtime (1-0) before losing to Edward Little (1-0) and St. Dom’s (7-0).

Yarmouth/Freeport returns Perotta, who was an All-Conference goalie in 2018-19. Perotta, who has a .962 save percentage, will keep her team in a lot of games. Newberg and Rinaldi are top defenders. Freshman Chloe White is part of that mix as well. Other scorers to watch include Bradford, Guertler Moll and freshman Sadie Carnes, who scored the winning goal against Portland/Deering.

Yarmouth/Freeport will play hard every night and some wins will start rolling in. This is a team that could be a tough out when the postseason arrives.

