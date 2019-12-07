A man serving 75 years for murder died at the Maine State Prison on Thursday night, corrections officials said.

Robert Rossignol, 51, had been incarcerated since 1989, after being convicted of stabbing a 90-year-old woman to death and sexually assaulting her the year before in the Aroostook County town of Stockholm.

He died near 10:30 p.m. Thursday, with prison staff present, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Authorities did not describe the cause of death. Officials at the Maine State Prison on Saturday declined to comment, saying only the warden, who was not available, could answer questions about an inmate.

Rossignol’s scheduled release date was Feb. 23, 2036.

His death follows a handful of others at Maine’s correctional facilities this year, some much closer to their dates of release.

As is standard practice, the Maine Attorney General’s Office and the state medical examiner have been notified of the death.

