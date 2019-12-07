While I was at Dunkin’ Donuts, I asked Dunkin’ Donuts if they would make a donation (they did) to a research fund for a rare and incurable form of cancer: Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.
While I was speaking to the Dunkin’ Donuts employee, a man behind me asked what it was all about and what the important issue was. I explained, and, without a second thought, he donated $100 to the cancer research.
He wouldn’t give me his name, as “it wasn’t important,” he said. What a knight in shining armor – so kind and thoughtful.
I can’t thank him enough for his interest and consideration. It reminds me there are people like that out there, who are there to help without even being asked and then disappear without leaving a trace.
Jane Chesebro
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Volleyball: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Varsity Maine
Volleyball: Annika Hester, Falmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ golf: Ruby Haylock, Leavitt
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ golf: Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.