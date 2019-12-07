While I was at Dunkin’ Donuts, I asked Dunkin’ Donuts if they would make a donation (they did) to a research fund for a rare and incurable form of cancer: Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.

While I was speaking to the Dunkin’ Donuts employee, a man behind me asked what it was all about and what the important issue was. I explained, and, without a second thought, he donated $100 to the cancer research.

He wouldn’t give me his name, as “it wasn’t important,” he said. What a knight in shining armor – so kind and thoughtful.

I can’t thank him enough for his interest and consideration. It reminds me there are people like that out there, who are there to help without even being asked and then disappear without leaving a trace.

Jane Chesebro

Portland

