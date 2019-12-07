Dr. James Andrews cleared Red Sox ace Chris Sale (elbow inflammation) to throw the week before Thanksgiving.

On Friday Sale told The Naples Daily News at a Florida Gulf Coast University event that he has “no doubt” he’ll be ready for spring training. Sale also donated $1 million to FSGU athletics.

“We’re progressing really well,” Sale told the Daily News. “We’re about to start ramping up (throwing) now so everything has been great.

“I’m in a good spot.”

The lefty initially visited Dr. Andrews on Aug. 19. He received a PRP injection and he didn’t pitch again during the 2019 season.

It marked his second injury in two seasons. He dealt with shoulder inflammation in 2018.

“I’m good,” Sale said. “Everything is going really well. We’ve had a really good rehab process. The Red Sox training staff and strength coaches, they’ve taken really good care of me. I’m really appreciative of them.

“We’ve got a lot of work done, and we’ve got a long way to go, but I’ve got good people in my corner.”

Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 3.39 FIP in 25 starts (1471/3 innings) during 2019.

TRADE: San Diego General Manager A.J. Preller continued to remake the Padres’ outfield, acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named.

The moves came a week after the Padres obtained starter Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham from Milwaukee, and signed free agent reliever Drew Pomeranz.

“We tried to address every area of our ballclub and we feel we’re improved at this point,” Preller said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous