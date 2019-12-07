WESTBROOK – On Dec. 2, 2019, Championne and Chance Costello came into this world, and left it. They will forever be with their loving parents, Coleman and Chimene Costello. The love they all share will be eternal. Championne and Chance brought so much joy into their parent’s hearts. The twin girls are loved so much by their grandparents, Justin and Julie Costello, and Mutima and Marie; their aunts and uncles, Jaela and Briana Costello, and Fabrice, Ines, Marlene, and Patrick; as well as many other extended family and friends. A small private service will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, to celebrate their life.

