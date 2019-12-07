AUBURN — Ryan Crockett scored 29 points in the first half and finished with 40, leading Old Orchard Beach to a 95-53 victory over St. Dominic Academy in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball season opener Saturday.

Crockett helped the Seagulls race to a 23-9 lead after one quarter, pouring in 17 points. It was 47-18 at halftime.

Crockett also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Landen Johnson scored 16 points in his varsity debut for the Seagulls, while Zac LaPlante added 14 points.

The Saints were led by Eli St. Laurent with 10 points, and Marshal Carey and Gabriel Carey with nine apiece.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 79, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Marko Ajaz scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Dargan Jovanovic added 14 as the Bereans cruised to a win over Guardians in Eliot.

Stevo Kruta helped with 13 points and Zack Wiles added 12.

Ethan Huss scored nine points for Seacoast Christian.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 43, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: Becca Zimmerman scored 16 points, and Mia-Angelina Leslie had 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Saints in a win over the Seagulls in Auburn.

Hannah Kenney added 12 points.

Shani Plante paced OOB with 14 points. Elise MacNair had seven points and 13 rebounds.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Abby Agrodnia scored in the first period for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland and set up Koto Yamada’s tying goal midway through the second as the Capers played (4-0-1) to a draw against Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-0-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Edward Little got both of its goals in the first period, from Sophia Castagna and Sophia Hartley.

Cape Elizabeth outshot the Red Hornets 49-10.

LEWISTON 5, YARMOUTH 0: Leah Landry scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal for the Blue Devils (4-0) in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport (1-4) at Travis Roy Arena.

Paige Pomerleau chipped in with a goal and two assists.

MT. ARARAT 5, GREELY 3: Lexi Saxton scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon (2-1) in a win over Greely (1-3) at Family Ice Center.

Leah Walker tallied a pair of goals for the Rangers.

SCARBOROUGH 4, YORK/TRAIP/MARSHWOOD 0: Ali Mokriski, Paige Spooner and Lily Spooner scored in a 3-minute span late in the first period to start the Red Storm (5-0) on their way to a win over York/Traip/Marshwood (0-5) at USM Ice Arena.

Mokriski added a second goal in the final minute of the game.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CONY 6, MARSHWOOD 3: Jacob Godbout scored two goals and set up another to lead Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale past Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault.

Collin Osbourne also had two goals, and Caleb MacFarland collected two assists.

Eli Janetos had a goal and an assist for Marshwood.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Liam Nash and Eli Pendergrass scored midway through the first period, and Gage Tarbox-Belanger made 21 saves as the Golden Trojans opened their season with a win at Troubh Ice Arena.

Ryan Decker stopped 22 shots for Portland.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ BASKETBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 74, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Will Stuart poured in 32 points to lead the Rangers past the Panthers in Kittery.

Treshaun Brown added 14 points, while Trevor Fournier chipped in with nine.

Christopher Hamblett paced NYA with 20 points. Te’Andre King scored 17.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ HOCKEY

BANGOR 4, WINDHAM 0: Bangor got goals from Sean Hyatt, Jacob Munroe, David Brown and Ben Brook in a season-opening win over Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Sawyer Arena.

Zach Burpee, Hyatt, Brown and Munroe each were credited with an assist. Jake Hirsch made 11 saves to recorded the shutout.

Porter Krause finished with 18 saves for the Trail Blazers.

