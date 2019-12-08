When looking for a new home, one has to be willing to compromise. Maybe the kitchen is a little small, but the neighborhood schools are top-rated. Or perhaps the lighting fixtures are straight out of 1986, but the built-ins and storage are perfect and plentiful.

At 165 Deepwood Drive, there is no compromise. Everything is just right in this classic Colonial that has been lovingly maintained and consistently updated by a single family for the last 20 years.

This home is at the intersection of several reasons people love living in Portland— surrounded by green space, including the Presumpscot River Preserve and Ocean Ave. Recreation Area, conveniently between I-95 and I-295 for commuting and enmeshed in a family-friendly neighborhood.

Enter from the garage or driveway to the coziest den with a wood-burning fireplace. The surround sound system includes a floor-installed subwoofer to make games and television even more exciting. A daylight basement could be finished for additional living space.

A three-season room at the back of the house looks out at Pineloch Woods. It could become a summer living room, as family and friends buzz through on their way to the back yard, past a smoking grill on the open-air deck and back to the open-concept kitchen with spacious granite countertops, a prep island and bar seating.

The brand-new master suite is something you might find in a million-dollar home. Past the enormous walk-in closet is your own personal mini-spa, with double sinks and a built in vanity. Radiant heat warms the floors as well as the walls of the spacious shower. The claw foot tub sits in front of a radius window—on a cold winter day, you might have a hard time leaving.

Take a closer look at this home on Deepwood Drive as soon as possible. From location to lot size to layout and thoughtful interiors, it is also priced just right for you to turn the key and make it your own.

165 Deepwood Drive is listed at $522,500 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

