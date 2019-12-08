The dust has not settled around the confusion that is the Democrat presidential primary contest.

Is Joe Biden the strong front-runner who will defeat Donald Trump or another “inevitable” nominee with name recognition but no charisma?

Is it time for the revolutionary Bernie Sanders to take hold of his party’s mantle, or will he again slide into second?

Is Elizabeth Warren her party’s new voice or careening down a track that is too far left?

Is Pete Buttigieg the moderate Midwestern mayor or a strong candidate with progressive credentials?

And who is Michael Bloomberg, the newcomer long on cash but short on a clear reason for running?

Perhaps impeachment is a smokescreen for a weak presidential field.

James Rudolph

Scarborough

