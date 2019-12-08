The Electoral College is an outdated, obsolete institution – it allows an elite group of senior delegates of the two major parties to decide the outcome of a presidential election by ignoring the popular vote.
This is what happened in 2016, when Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes and still went on to become our erratic, unstable and immoral “president,” arguably the worst in all of American history.
Mainers should urge their legislators to revive and approve the National Popular Vote bill, legislation designed to elect the president by a nationwide popular vote.
Frank Zimbardi
Solon
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Nadler says committee vote on impeachment possible this week
-
Local & State
Lincoln County family struggling on single income
-
Sports
49ers win shootout against Saints, 48-46
-
Nation & World
Half a year on, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement shows it’s still strong
-
Sports
Ravens hold off Bills, clinch playoff berth
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.