You might want to remind letter writer Kay Havener (“Our nation is a republic – it is not a democracy,” Dec. 1, Page D3) that a constitutional republic (certainly we are one of those) and a representative democracy (seems like we are one of those) are virtually the same thing … or maybe she knows a difference that we are unaware of.

Perhaps the Portland Press Herald should write an editorial on the subject.

Chris Queally

Scarborough

