I wish every member of the administration and Congress would read and take to heart George Washington’s farewell address. I’ll quote some passages:
“(National unity) is a main pillar in the edifice of your independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad … Much pains will be taken, many artifices employed to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth.
“To put, in the place of the delegated will of the nation the will of a party … The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction … turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation.
“It is important that the habits of thinking in a free country should inspire caution in those entrusted with its administration to confine themselves within their respective constitutional spheres, avoiding in the exercise of the powers of one department to encroach upon another. The spirit of encroachment tends to consolidate the powers of all the departments in one, and thus to create … real despotism.
“It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions.”
One can’t possibly condense the magnitude of Washington’s warning into a few words. It seems that all his fears have been realized and now belittle our United States.
Finlay McQuade
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Scheifele propels Jets past Ducks
-
Nation & World
UK parties in final hunt for votes before Thursday election
-
Politics
Nadler says committee vote on impeachment possible this week
-
Local & State
Lincoln County family struggling on single income
-
Sports
49ers win shootout against Saints, 48-46
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.