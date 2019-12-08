A married couple in Lincoln County are struggling to raise two special-needs kids on a single income.

They have a home with heat and food on the table, but no money left to buy holiday gifts. The mother, who is a full-time caregiver, doesn’t want her children to miss out on Christmas presents just because they need extra support at home.

How to donate or apply for help • THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties. • DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. • FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

“I am a married stay-at-home mom with two beautiful special needs kids. My husband works full time, barely above minimum wage. … He does his best to support us and keep us fed and warm.”

The couple have a 9-year-old daughter who is a funny “girly girl” and a 4-year-old son who loves space and rockets, is “growing like a weed” and has autism.

“We need help this year because things are tight. Trying to keep a roof over our heads and food in their bellies takes it all. Anything extra is like a gift from God.

“Thank you for all you are doing for all the families in need this year. God bless you!”

Year to date: $57,568.50

