OAKLAND, Calif. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders 42-21 on Sunday.

The Titans (8-5) bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions as they improved to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback.

The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston, with the teams set to meet twice in the final three weeks.

Tennessee broke open a tight game with a three-touchdown barrage in a span of just over seven minutes of the second half that all but ended the playoff hopes for the Raiders (6-7) in their final season in Oakland.

Henry, who rushed for 103 yards, broke a 21-21 tie with a 10-yard TD run midway through the third quarter, capping an 89-yard drive.

STEELERS 23, CARDINALS 17: Diontae Johnson ran for an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return and caught a pass for another score, and the visiting Steelers (8-5) handed the Cardinals (3-9-1) their sixth straight loss.

Pittsburgh’s defense had three crucial interceptions in the second half – two by Joe Haden and another by T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in eight games to stay in the AFC playoff race. Rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges completed 16 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and also had 34 yards rushing.

CHARGERS 45, JAGUARS 10: Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, including an 84-yarder to Austin Ekeler that was the longest completion of the quarterback’s 16-year NFL career, and Los Angeles (5-8) scored on four of five possessions in the first half as it rolled to a win at Jacksonville (4-9).

It was Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive lopsided loss, all by at least 17 points.

PACKERS 20, WASHINGTON 15: Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries and hauled in six catches for 58 yards, leading Green Bay (10-3) past visiting Washington (3-10).

Washington’s Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score.

BUCCANEERS 38, COLTS 35: Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay (6-7) rally to beat visiting Indianapolis (6-7).

Winston overcame three more interceptions as the Bucs wiped out a 14-point second-half deficit.

The Colts have dropped five of six following a 5-2 start, falling from first place to third in the AFC South.

FALCONS 40, PANTHERS 20: Matt Ryan threw the longest touchdown pass of his career and became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 yards, guiding Atlanta (4-9) to a win over visiting Carolina (5-8).

The Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their fifth straight loss, which ruined the debut of interim coach Perry Fewell.

Throwing from his end zone, Ryan finished off the Panthers with a 93-yard touchdown pass to little-used Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter. It was the first career reception for Zaccheaus, an undrafted rookie.

BRONCOS 38, TEXANS 24: Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team as Denver (5-8) won at Houston (8-5).

Lock, who made his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week, threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half. The Broncos scored on their first five possessions to build a 38-3 lead early in the third quarter.

BROWNS 27, BENGALS 19: Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards – 99 after halftime – and Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had rushing touchdowns to lead Cleveland (6-7) past visiting Cincinnati (1-10).

The Bengals have lost 10 straight AFC North games.

Denzel Ward returned an interception 61 yards for Cleveland’s first score, and the Browns got a huge late break when a Mayfield interception was reversed by an interference penalty. Mayfield had already thrown two interceptions.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 146 yards and scored a TD.

JETS 22, DOLPHINS 21: Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired after New York (5-8) benefited from a pass interference call determined by the league’s officiating office.

The Jets’ winning drive was kept alive by a video review after a fourth-down incompletion by Sam Darnold. That allowed the Jets to move into field-goal arrange and avoid a season sweep by visiting Miami (3-10).

VIKINGS 20, LIONS 7: Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota’s five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense as the Vikings (9-4) sent visiting Detroit (3-9-1) to its sixth straight loss.

Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown in an efficient if unspectacular performance for the Vikings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »