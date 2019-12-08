WINNIPEG, Manitoba ­— Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th NHL point, and the Winnipeg Jets earned a 3-2 victory Sunday over the Anaheim Ducks.

Scheifele beat goalie John Gibson over the glove for his 13th goal of the season.

UP NEXT FOR BRUINS WHO: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NESN

Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perrault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Former UMaine player Devin Shore got his first of the season, and Gibson had 30 saves.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 1: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as Florida beat visiting San Jose.

Aleksander Barkov, Keith Yandle and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson and Brett Connolly also scored to help Florida win for the third time in four games. Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Bobrovsky was coming off a 33-save performance Saturday in a win over Columbus – his former team.

Kevin Labanc scored and Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1).

COYOTES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout, and Arizona rallied from two goals down to get win at Chicago.

The Coyotes improved to 5-2 in shootouts and finished a 3-1 road trip.

Garland got his team-leading 12th goal in regulation, and Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer also scored.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists for his first three-point game this season. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for injury-depleted Chicago, which played beyond regulation for the third straight game following an overtime win at Boston on Thursday and a shootout win at New Jersey the following night.

RANGERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0: Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and New York won at Las Vegas.

Georgiev was making his fourth start in five games. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth career shutout.

Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Jesper Fast and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

