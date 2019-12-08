PORTLAND – Amelia A. “Millie” Lane, 100.

As peacefully as she lived her life, Millie Lane left this world peacefully, to be with her heavenly father.

Millie was born on May 15, 1919 in Carpinone, Italy, the oldest twin sister to Mary Pizzo McCarthy and the daughter of Martin and Gelsomina (Valeria) Pizzo.

After immigrating to the United States, Millie resided in Portland her entire life attending Portland Schools. At a young age she was compelled to find employment to help her mother and father. Millie set a precedent of how she would live her life, completely selfless, always caring for others.

Millie is predeceased by her parents; husband Paul, and brothers, Alfonse, and Joseph.

She is survived by her son Richard Allen, daughter Patricia Lane, and son Lawrence Lane. She has two grandchildren, Jason Allen and Kacey Lane. She is also survived by her loving twin sister Mary (Pizzo) McCarthy. Millie leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

Millie loved the Lord and her family. She could always be seen drinking a cup of tea and sipping a nice cold Pepsi. If you spoke to her, she would always manage to make you laugh and smile; touching every life. Lastly, there is something we will never forget and that was her golden rule of life; “YOUR HEALTH IS YOUR WEALTH.”

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. Burial will follow in Forest City Cemetery.

