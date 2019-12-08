BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured when she got out of a car window on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The car’s driver was arrested.
State Police said the woman, a 26-year-old Taunton, Massachusetts resident, appears to have exited through the passenger side window, possibly while the vehicle was moving, on Interstate 495 southbound in Plainville.
Troopers found her in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.
State Police said the driver, 25-year-old Joseph Monsini, also of Taunton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the State Police Barracks in Foxborough. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
