CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss with a 56-47 victory against No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.

Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points, and Francisco Caffaro had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost 69-40 at Purdue on Wednesday night.

Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points, and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.

(17) FLORIDA STATE 72, CLEMSON 53: Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 ACC) made 15 three-pointers in a win over the Tigers (5-4, 0-2) at Tallahassee, Florida.

Anthony Polite had 12 points on four 3s to help the Seminoles bounce from a loss at Indiana.

Tevin Mack scored 14 points and Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Clemson.

(19) DAYTON 78, ST. MARY’S 68: Jalen Crutcher scored a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers for the Flyers (7-1) in a win over the Gaels (9-2) in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix.

BOWDOIN 76, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 72: David Reynolds hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with about five minutes remaining and finished with 21 points and eight assists as the Polar Bears (4-4) topped the Beavers (4-3) in Farmington.

Sam Grad added 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Riley Robinson led the Beavers with 18 points and six rebounds. Terion Moss had 15 points, four assists and three steals, and Amir Moss chipped in with 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) LOUISVILLE 85, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 57: Jazmine Jones scored 21 points off the bench, including nine during a 20-2 third-quarter run that helped the Cardinals (9-1) pull away from the Norse (4-5) in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

(3) OREGON 95, SOUTH DAKOTA 56: Ruthy Hebard had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and the Ducks (7-1) cruised past the Jackrabbits (6-4) in Eugene, Oregon.

(4) UCONN 81, NOTRE DAME 57: Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Huskies (8-0) to a rout of the Fighting Irish (5-6) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots for UConn, which lost to Notre Dame in the national semifinals last season.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christyn Williams had 12 points and Crystal Dangerfield, who returned to the starting lineup after missing two games because of back spasms, chipped in with 10.

Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Notre Dame, which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years. Katlyn Gilbert scored 15 points and Marta Sniezek finished with 14 for the Irish.

UConn never trailed, outrebounded the Irish 48-32 and had 21 second-chance points while holding Notre Dame to just five.

(8) FLORIDA STATE 81, CLEMSON 64: Sammie Puisis had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and the Seminoles (9-0) took control right before halftime in a win over the Tigers (3-7) at Clemson, South Carolina..

Kiah Gillespie also had 17 points for the Seminoles, who have started 9-0 for the second time in the last three seasons.

WEST VIRGINIA 71, (10) MISSISSIPPI STATE 65: The Bulldogs (8-2) lost a nonconference home game for the first time since 2014 when Kirsten Deans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with just over a minute left to lift the Mountaineers (6-1) to a win in Starkville, Mississippi.

Deans scored 17 points for West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. She banked in her go-ahead shot from the wing.

UMAINE-MACHIAS 68, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 63: Tate Dolley poured in 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Clippers (6-2, 3-1 Yankee Small College Conference) past the SeaWolves (10-1, 6-1) in overtime, in Machias.

Abbey Allen added 10 points and six rebounds for the Clippers. Cassie Wilcoxson chipped in with 10 points and four assists.

Ashleigh Mathisen led the SeaWolves with 18 points. Amanda Brett had 12 points and eight rebounds.

