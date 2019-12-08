NEWPORT CITY, Vt. — A Vermont city will allow snowmobiles to drive on several streets to reach the downtown area, officials said.

Newport City’s council voted unanimously this week to give snowmobile riders limited access to downtown streets, The Caledonian Record reported. Riders will be permitted to drive on these city streets from Dec. 15 to April 15.

City Manager Laura Dolgin told the city council the city has received “zero complaints” about allowing snowmobiles on city streets.

Most snowmobile riders prefer to use a trail on Lake Memphremagog, but the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers doesn’t promote the trail due to safety concerns, said Roger Gosselin, who represents local snowmobile clubs.

