BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College head coach Adrienne Shibles won her 400th career game as a head coach as the Polar Bear women’s basketball team dispatched Colby on Saturday, 70-51.

The fourth-ranked Polar Bears moved to 8-0 on the season while Colby fell to 3-4.

In her 12th year as head coach at Bowdoin, Shibles has won 262 games leading the Polar Bears and is the winningest coach in program history.

Bowdoin never trailed against Colby, scoring the first eight points of the game. Colby closed the gap to 13-9 after one period, but the Polar Bears outscored the Mules 20-8 in the second quarter to push their advantage to 33-17 at halftime.

The Mules stayed close thanks to seven fouls called against the Polar Bears and a 5-of-6 effort from the free-throw line, but still trailed by 16 entering the final quarter.

Bowdoin pushed the lead to as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Polar Bears pulled away.

The Polar Bears dominated on the boards, holding a 62-32 edge and cashing in for 14 second-chance points. Bowdoin also caused 14 Colby turnovers and scored 17 points directly off Mules miscues.

Sela Kay had her best outing of the season for Bowdoin, scoring a game-high 18 points. Maddie Hasson posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Ali Meade added eight points and seven caroms off the bench for the Polar Bears.

Colby was led by 12 points from Alisha Aube.

Bowdoin will close out its first semester on Tuesday night when its host Maine-Farmington at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bowdoin used a second-half rally to defeat the University of Maine-Farmington on Sunday afternoon, 76-72.

The Polar Bears finished their first semester with a record of 4-4, while the Beavers fell to 3-4.

The Beavers carried a six-point lead into halftime despite the Polar Bears hitting seven first-half 3-pointers. UMF’s Riley Robinson scored 12 points in the opening 20 minutes as the hosts took a 39-33 lead at the break.

The Beavers extended the lead to as many as 14 points in the second half, putting the Polar Bears in a 61-47 hole following a Terion Moss trey with 12:26 to go.

A Sam Grad layup sparked a crucial 15-2 run for the Polar Bears over a span of five minutes that cut the UMF lead to 63-62 with 6:45 to go.

Following a UMF basket that pushed the lead back to 65-62, David Reynolds knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to give Bowdoin its first lead since the opening moments, 68-65, with 5:27 to go.

Bowdoin held UMF scoreless for a stretch of 5:30 and extended the lead to as many as seven points in the closing minutes as the Beavers failed to get closer than four the rest if the way.

Reynolds scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, knocking down five trifectas. Grad added 20 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Edwards added nine points, including three 3-pointers off the bench. Bowdoin knocked down 13 treys as a team and shot 47% in the win while out-rebounding UMF, 21-12, in the second half.

Bowdoin is off until Jan. 2, when the Polar Bears host Brandeis at 2 p.m. inside Morrell Gymnasium.

Men’s hockey

Ronnie Lestan scored twice in a 3-1 win to propel Bowdoin past Connecticut College on Friday night inside Watson Arena.

Bowdoin scored 3:44 into the game. Kyle Jadatz won a faceoff on the left dot and kicked the puck back to Albert Washco for a one-timer.

Less than a minute later, the Camels (2-5, 1-4 NESCAC) responded with an equalizer. Younghoon Choi took a

shot from the slot and Kyle Shero buried the rebound from the left post.

The Polar Bears regained the lead with 4:32 remaining in the period. Ethan Kimball fired a shot from between the dots that was denied by Connor Rodericks. Lestan made a diving play to the right post and cleaned up the rebound.

Lestan had his second of the game with 5:09 to play in the second. Kimball started the play, skating into the zone and kicking the puck back to Jimmy Duffy. Duffy slid to the ice and dished left for Lestan to one-time a shot on net.

Rodericks ended the day with 37 saves. Alex Zafonte made 24 stops for Bowdoin.

On Saturday against Tufts, the Polar Bears surrendered a late goal in a 5-4 loss.

Bowdoin led throughout, taking a 1-0 lead on a Bradley Ingersoll goal 6:36 into the game. Ethan Kimball tipped a Graham Rutledge shot into the net to double the Polar Bear lead.

Tied 2-2 in the second period, Washco bested Josh Sarlo, and Pat Geary broke a 3-3 deadlock late in the middle frame for a 4-3 Bowdoin lead.

Tufts tied the game before the end of the second period, and Michael Gordon buried the game-winner with five minutes left in the regulation, beating Zafonte (30 saves).

The Polar Bears are off until Jan. 3 when they travel to Saint Anselm for a 4 p.m. game.

Swimming

The Bowdoin men’s and women’s squads closed out the semester with promising results at the Maine State Meet on Saturday.

The women wrapped up two long and competitive days in second place with 861 points. Following Friday and Saturday’s combined results, the men earned 747.66 points and a third-place finish.

In the men’s meet on Saturday, Justin Yang put together several strong individual finishes. The sophomore took first in the 400 IM and second in the 200 backstroke. Yang also placed third in the 200 butterfly, while teammate Daniel Calder finished second in the event.

Ted Mebust took runner-up in the 100 backstroke. Coleman Komishane turned in a top-3 finish in the 200 free in the morning and a second place result in the 1,650 in the afternoon.

Julian Abaldo, Mebust, Komishane, and Ethan O’Connor recorded a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.

At Bates, the divers competed to earn points for their teams. Henry Isaacson finished first in both the 1- and 3-meter events.

In the women’s meet on Saturday, Mary Laurita earned a top individual finish during the morning session in the 100 fly. The junior earned a second-place finish in the 100 free during the evening.

Kathleen Kemp came out of the grueling 1,650 with a runner-up result. In the 200 breaststroke, Emilie Grand’Pierre had a third-place finish.

Marshall Lowery, Anna Roberts, Laurita, and Amanda Banasiak combined for a third-place result in the 200 medley relay. Laurita, Lowery, Kate Fosburgh, and Cassandra Maroney combined for second in the 400 free relay, edging a Bates relay by .06.

In diving, Thea Kelsey won the 3-meter event and finished second on the 1-meter for the Polar Bears.

The Polar Bears welcome Bates back to Greason Pool on Jan. 17.

Men’s squash

Bowdoin split a pair of Saturday matches in Boston to close out its first semester.

The Polar Bears enter the break with a record of 5-1 and No. 24 ranking in the latest CSA National Poll.

The Polar Bears lost a tight match to 22nd-ranked Tufts, 5-4, before sweeping 35th-ranked Northeastern, 9-0.

Bowdoin held a 4-2 overall lead against the Jumbos, but lost a trio of tight four-game losses in the final wave to drop to Tufts. Gannon Leech (3-1) and Adam Sobhy (3-1) took wins in the opening wave before Tyler Shonrock (3-1) and Drew Clark (3-0) gave Bowdoin their late lead.

Against Northeastern, the Polar Bears lost just two games in nine matches as they cruised to the victory. Deven Kanwal, John Milligan and Carson Claar won at the top three spots, followed by Shonrock, Henry Somerby and Leech. Clark, Edwardo Perez and Ishaan George accounted for the Polar Bear wins at spots 7-9.

Bowdoin will return to action in January when its hosts MIT at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Women’s squash

Bowdoin defeated Northeastern on Saturday night to close out the first semester.

The 28th-ranked Polar Bears rebounded from a loss earlier in the day to Tufts to beat the Huskies and finish the first half of the season with a record of 3-3.

The Polar Bears opened with an 8-1 loss to 17th-ranked Tufts before bouncing back to defeat 33rd-ranked Northeastern, 6-3. Clio Bersani accounted for the lone Polar Bear win against the Jumbos as she earned a 3-0 victory at the No. 2 position.

Wins at the top five positions sparked Bowdoin to its win over Northeastern as the Polar Bears got 3-0 sweeps from Caroline Glaser, Besani, Ursula Sze, Sophie Barber and Melissa Horan. Lucy Noel was Bowdoin’s other victory in the lineup, taking a 3-1 triumph at the number seven position.

Bowdoin hosts Mount Holyoke on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

