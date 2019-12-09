I have been reading every one of your articles and readers’ letters pertaining to the proposed Central Maine Power highway to Massachusetts.

For the most part, those for and those against cite environment issues.

There are the environmentalists (tree-huggers) and then there are those climate-alarmists. Interestingly, a mix of these two parties both pro and con. Fun to watch, I must say.

I am in neither camp. I oppose CMP getting approval because I despise corporate monopolies.

Jeffrey Schneider

Portland

