Keb’ Mo’s Jingle Bell Jamboree
8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $49.50 to $90. auramaine.com
Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, and every time someone buys a pair of tickets to the Keb’ Mo’ holiday show, they get a digital download or CD copy of his album “Moonlight, Mistletoe & You.” The album has blues, roots and Americana takes on the classics “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” along with seven original tunes like “Christmas Is Annoying” and “Santa Claus Blues.” R&B and soul singer Alicia Michilli opens the show.
Heather Pierson Jazz Trio presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Charlie Brown isn’t really a blockhead, but you’ll be one if you snooze on getting tickets to this popular annual show. Pianist Heather Pierson will be accompanied by Shawn Nadeau on upright bass and drummer Craig Bryan performing their interpretation of Vince Guaraldi’s beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Originally broadcast in 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is known for its music as much as the story of Chuck’s quest to find the meaning of Christmas. With chestnuts like “Linus and Lucy,” “Skating” and “Christmas Time Is Here,” Pierson, Nadeau and Bryan will fill your ears and hearts. You can also catch the show at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg on Friday and the Bangor Arts Exchange on Saturday.
240 Strings: ‘At Twilight’
4 p.m. Sunday. Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free, donations accepted. 240strings.org
Local trio 240 Strings is pianist Anastasia Antonacos, cellist Wayne Smith and violinist Tracey Jasal-Hardel, and on Sunday they’ll be playing a pair of pieces that explore the theme of twilight – Schubert’s E-Flat Trio and Night Scenes by contemporary composer Donald Crockett. The trio was founded in 2016, and all donations collected at this performance will go toward its mission of providing free classical musical education to students who could otherwise not afford it.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Amazon, Microsoft execs call for closer alliance between Pentagon and big tech
-
Mainely Media
Festive fun at Seashore Trolley Museum
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Hailing from the other Portland, Haley Heynderickx comes to Space
-
Nation & World
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker has died
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court allows Kentucky law requiring doctors perform ultrasounds
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.