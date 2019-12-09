Keb’ Mo’s Jingle Bell Jamboree

8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $49.50 to $90. auramaine.com

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, and every time someone buys a pair of tickets to the Keb’ Mo’ holiday show, they get a digital download or CD copy of his album “Moonlight, Mistletoe & You.” The album has blues, roots and Americana takes on the classics “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” along with seven original tunes like “Christmas Is Annoying” and “Santa Claus Blues.” R&B and soul singer Alicia Michilli opens the show.

Heather Pierson Jazz Trio presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas

4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Charlie Brown isn’t really a blockhead, but you’ll be one if you snooze on getting tickets to this popular annual show. Pianist Heather Pierson will be accompanied by Shawn Nadeau on upright bass and drummer Craig Bryan performing their interpretation of Vince Guaraldi’s beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Originally broadcast in 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is known for its music as much as the story of Chuck’s quest to find the meaning of Christmas. With chestnuts like “Linus and Lucy,” “Skating” and “Christmas Time Is Here,” Pierson, Nadeau and Bryan will fill your ears and hearts. You can also catch the show at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg on Friday and the Bangor Arts Exchange on Saturday.

240 Strings: ‘At Twilight’

4 p.m. Sunday. Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free, donations accepted. 240strings.org

Local trio 240 Strings is pianist Anastasia Antonacos, cellist Wayne Smith and violinist Tracey Jasal-Hardel, and on Sunday they’ll be playing a pair of pieces that explore the theme of twilight – Schubert’s E-Flat Trio and Night Scenes by contemporary composer Donald Crockett. The trio was founded in 2016, and all donations collected at this performance will go toward its mission of providing free classical musical education to students who could otherwise not afford it.

