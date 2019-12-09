AUGUSTA — On Friday, a bill from Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, was accepted by the Legislative Council. LR 2700 would require the Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate emissions from the petroleum storage tanks in South Portland.

“Since South Portland and the surrounding communities learned of a consent decree filed against Global LP in March of 2019, many concerns have been raised about the effects from the tanks on the nearby area,” said Millett in a news release. “This resolve would require DEP to study the emissions from the tanks, giving our community peace of mind and the information we need to ensure our communities are safe and healthy places.

The bill will be considered in the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 8, 2020.

