OTTAWA, Ontario — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 Monday night.

It was the Senators’ (13-17-1) first win over the Bruins (20-5-6) since April 6, 2017.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSN

Chris Tierney, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who were playing their first home game following a five-game trip (1-4-0).

Anders Nilsson made 38 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who lost their third straight in the first of four road games. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in his first loss in regulation since Nov. 8.

Leading 3-1 to start the third, the Senators did a good job of containing the Bruins, who were pressing to close the gap.

With the Bruins on the power play, Rask was pulled for a six-on-four advantage, but Pageau was able to pick off a pass and break in for an empty-net goal to seal the win with just under three minutes remaining.

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal 43 seconds later, during a scramble in front of Nilsson. That was as close as the Bruins got as Duclair added another empty-net goal.

Ottawa made it a two-goal game early in the second as Vladislav Namestnikov intercepted a pass from Rask behind the net and found Tierney, who scored his fourth of the season.

Boston failed to capitalize on three power-play opportunities in the second, with Nilsson making some big saves.

The Senators held a 2-1 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Ottawa opened the scoring 1:35 into the game when Dylan DeMelo made a pass to Anisimov, who broke through the defense and sent a backhander over Rask’s shoulder.

Duclair scored his 14th of the season and made it 2-0 as he took a pass from Tierney in the slot and beat Rask on the glove side.

The Bruins cut the lead in half as Bergeron, who was making his return after missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury, took a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak and scored into an open net.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CAPITALS 2: Fresh off sweeping a four-game trip, NHL-leading Washington fell flat in a loss to Columbus that snapped its winning streak at six.

Washington hadn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 20. The Capitals had their seven-game point streak end two days before facing the Boston Bruins in a showdown of the league’s top two teams.

Goaltender Braden Holtby made 19 first-period saves but allowed four goals on 37 shots. Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st of the season early in the third period, and Tom Wilson added a six-on-five goal in the waning minutes.

Cam Atkinson scored twice, including an empty-netter.

ISLANDERS 5, LIGHTNING 1: Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots, Brock Nelson scored twice in the third period, and New York beat host Tampa Bay.

Ross Johnston, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who are 18-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Tampa Bay got a goal from Steven Stamkos. Curtis McElhinney stopped 19 shots.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »