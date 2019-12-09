Oak Hill varsity head football coach Stacen Doucette passed away Monday morning, RSU 4 administratorws have confirmed.

Doucette, who was in his mid-40s, died of an apparent heart attack. Oak Hill players were called into the school Monday morning and informed of the news, Oak Hill High School Jim Palmer said.

The school district posted a letter from RSU 4 superintendent Andrew Carlton and Oak Hill High School principal Marco Aliberti on its web site and Facebook page on Monday morning announcing Doucette’s death.

“There is no question that his death will have an impact on all of us as Coach Doucette was a beloved member of the RSU #4 community,” the letter reads. “Our thoughts are with his family as they begin to process this loss.”

The school district’s crisis team added counseling staff to offer support to students and school staff during the day and announced open hours at Oak Hill High School from 5-7 p.m. Monday night, with counselors available to the community.

All after-school activities were canceled for the day, with the exception of driver education and adult education.

Doucette was an assistant coach at nearby Lisbon High School, his alma mater, when he was named Oak Hill’s varsity coach in late winter of 2012. Two seasons later, he led the Raiders to the state title in the newly reformed Class D with a 42-35 win over Bucksport. Oak Hill repeated in 2014 and 2015 with wins over Maine Central Institute. The 2015 team went 11-0.

In seven seasons, he compiled a 51-23 record. This fall, Oak Hill went 5-5, ending its season with a loss to Lisbon in the Class D South semifinals.

Doucette played quarterback for Lisbon High School for coach Dick Mynahan, then joined his staff shortly after graduating in 1992. He served as an assistant coach when the Greyhounds won Class C state titles in 1997, 2005 and 2006, acting as the team’s offensive coordinator for the last two titles and up to the time he was named Oak Hill’s head coach.

