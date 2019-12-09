WINDHAM – S. Craig Walker passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 17, 1941 to Dr. Arnold and Grace Walker.He graduated from Union High School in 1959 and then earned his business degree at UMO in Orono. Craig was a co-owner of the Oliver Stores in New Gloucester for many years before he owned and operated C&D Carrier Services with his wife Dawn.He loved racing his purple #20 car at Oxford Plains Speedway for over 30 years. Craig was a huge NASCAR fan and he enjoyed snowmobiling and boating with his family and friends. Craig and Dawn loved travel, especially in their motorhome.Craig was predeceased by his parents, brother John and his son Arnie, aka “The Colonel”.His is survived by his loving wife Dawn, his sister Sara Beverage and husband Kenny; daughters, Tammy-Jo Ladd and husband Vernon. Jennifer Cole and husband Larry, son Jeffrey Mongeau and his daughter-in-law Dianne Walker. He also leaves four granddaughters, two grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.Craig’s family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and love to Andrea and Beverly, the nurses at Beacon Hospice for all their love and comfort they provided.Visitation will be held 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester.

