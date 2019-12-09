As expected, Christmas-themed shows dominate this week’s top selections on the performing arts roster, and the geographic range stretches from Brunswick to Biddeford.

The Brunswick-based Oratorio Chorale has a pair of Christmas concerts coming up. “Sing We Noel” is slated for six performances in Brunswick and Falmouth.

Falmouth-based St. Mary Schola has readied its annual Christmas program, offering a three performances of “A Babe Is Born” in Falmouth and Portland.

The era of old-time radio drama is recreated in Biddeford, as City Theater is running a live-stage derivative of the famous Christmas film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Seventy-three years ago, one of the most popular Christmas movies ever filmed was released: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” written and directed by Frank Capra. Every Christmas season since 1946 it has been screened in theaters, seen on television and enjoyed in multiple adaptations in various media.

At least twice in recent years it has been adapted to the stage as a live radio play. One of these, by W.V.R. Repoley, opened last weekend at City Theater in Biddeford. (A different version based on a similar concept is currently at Portland Stage Company.)

Under Repoley’s conceit, “It’s a Wonderful Life” becomes a play within a play, thus enveloping the original drama within a romantic comedy that has some striking parallels.

The time is Christmas Eve, 1945, and radio station WVL is scheduled to perform “It’s a Wonderful Life” live on the air. But a blizzard prevents the actors from reaching the studio. Rather than cancel the broadcast, four WVL office employees scramble to tackle the script and run the sound effects table.

Thus each of the four must play multiple characters – about 70 in all – as well as produce the sound effects associated with the characters and the plot. This of course is the recipe for comic chaos, one element of Repoley’s adaptation.

But the show goes on, and the familiar plot that revolves around George Bailey, wife Mary, villain Mr. Potter and the angel Clarence works through with the familiar warmth.

I liked Seth Crocket, whose principal part is George Bailey. Crocket projects George Bailey’s likable sincerity with warmth and confidence. Alyssa Rojecki’s principal character is wife Mary Bailey; she also deftly handles another dozen minor parts, including some loud and obnoxious men.

In Repoley’s version, these two are also in love with each other, which further layers the story. Ditto Brian McAloon and Rebecca Rinaldi: Their characters are in love in Repoley’s outer story, and play multiple parts in the inner story.

It’s clumsy to explain, but it works wonderfully, and Sunday’s large audience responded with great enthusiasm.

The director is Linda Sturdivant, who pushes Repoley’s madcap pace. During her pre-curtain speech, Sturdivant announced that broadwayworld.com had recently cited her company as one of the top five troupes in Maine – and the only community theater group to earn that honor. Based on this production, it’s easy to see why.

City Theater, 205 Main St. in Biddeford, presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” through Sunday, Dec. 15, with 7:30 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 282-0849.

Oratorio Chorale

A fairly short program plus a family-friendly atmosphere are the hallmarks of the Oratorio Chorale’s annual Christmas concerts, to be performed in Brunswick and Falmouth.

About 50 members of the full ensemble plus the women’s sub-ensemble, Sweetest in the Gale, will perform a number of Christmas carols and other music associated with the season.

Selections include excerpts from George Frideric Handel’s “Israel in Egypt,” Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” and a candle-lit rendition of “Silent Night.” A cookies-cocoa-coffee reception follows each performance.

Six performances are slated: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick; and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Episccopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Call 800-838-3006.

St. Mary Schola

St. Mary Schola is an early music ensemble comprising about 10 vocalists, half a dozen instrumentalists and conducted by Bruce Fithian, a retired music professor, harpsichordist and organist.

“A Babe is Born” is this year’s Christmas program, scheduled for three performances in Falmouth and Portland. Fithian’s program includes medieval processionals, mystical motets from the Renaissance, joyous excerpts from the cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach and pieces that showcase the Baroque genius of Claudio Monteverdi.

Three performances are scheduled: 7:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 13, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. Visit stmaryschola.org.

